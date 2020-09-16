As the November presidential election nears, NextGen America is working to encourage young adults to vote, including Penn State students.

NextGen’s press secretary Sarah Eagan graduated in January from Boston University but returned to her home state of Pennsylvania to connect with young voters.

Despite having 10 other states to organize for NextGen, Eagan said she chose a swing state because of its heightened importance in terms of having a large voter turnout.

Eagan said President Donald Trump won the 2016 election in Pennsylvania by merely 44,000 votes, which could easily be swayed by college students alone, she said.

“We find that younger voters are issue-first voters, so you might talk to someone regardless of their party identification, and they still care about what is going to happen with climate change, or they still care about student debt and how it will affect them,” Eagan said.

Access to voting — including registration, knowledge and materials — is what NextGen is so passionate about because at times, students have plenty of opinions about their country but might need assistance when it comes to the voting process itself, according to Eagan.

Cheryl Stephens, a 2019 Penn State graduate with degrees in history and political science, said NextGen has been developing multiple plans to connect with voters and assist them through this time of uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic, especially since the United States Postal Service has warned some states it won’t be able to deliver mail-in ballots on time.

RELATED

“NextGen has been working really hard over the last few months to develop online strategies to reach out to young people in ways that other campaigns may not,” Stephens said.

A NextGen fellow and Penn State student Letitia Obiero has been reaching out to potential voters to encourage others her age to use their voices.

Obiero (sophomore-economics) said she used to post on social media about her political beliefs. But without a large following, she felt she had not been making a huge difference.

Because NextGen reached out to her via its text banking system about becoming a fellow, Obiero said she is now able to connect more with voters and feels she is making a change in her community.

“What really resonates with me is that mostly in 2016 I found it shocking that Donald Trump won [the presidential election], but now the anxiety of the potential of him being reelected… sparked my interest in getting into the whole organizing business,” Obiero said.

According to Katherine Schaberl, executive vice president of the Penn State College Democrats, young, politically active voters have shown strong opinions about their government, including having equal opportunities to vote, which only supports NextGen’s message of encouraging young adults to vote.

Schaberl (senior-psychology) feels that not voting would be neglecting a privilege, considering the numerous, systemic issues occurring daily in the U.S., Schaberl said.

Not voting due to not being affected by problems Americans face daily is simply ignoring issues that other people have, according to Schaberl.

However, any inconvenience could be linked back to a government blunder that can be changed with votes, she said.

“It’s pretty general knowledge that young people have voted at lower rates than our older counterparts, but if you combine the millennials and Gen Z [voters] this year, young adults will make up the largest share of the American electorate in 2020,” Schaberl said.

Jordan Clark, president of the Penn State College Republicans, said despite party differences, it is understood that voter turnout is imperative for those who identify as liberal or conservative.

RELATED

Penn State student restaurant workers share challenges of working amid coronavirus pandemic Penn State students have been working part time at restaurants in downtown State College thr…

Clark (senior-telecommunications) agrees with NextGen’s goals to push young people to get registered and vote, regardless of party.

“We are obviously the voice of the future,” Clark said. “There are a lot of older folks in politics that I don’t think are all making bad decisions, but maybe some of the decisions that are being made are outdated.”

Clark said it’s important for everyone’s voice to be heard in the election, and he encourages everyone to vote.

The discussion and general disagreement about issues is the central part of the Penn State College Independents as they continuously spar with one another to find common goals, according to Treasurer Ethan Wright.

Wright (junior-statistical modelling data science) said he is very much aware of the politically polarized state of the country, but implores other students to talk about the problems happening around them — especially when a solution cannot be met.

His push for communication of important political issues is motivated by the notion that current young adults will be seeing the effects of decisions that are made now by the government for decades to come, he said.

“It’s important that we make sure we get into the system because whatever the system decides, we are going to be the ones paying the long term consequences,” Wright said. “We will be the ones dealing with the consequences more than any other of the [older] generations.”

As voter registration deadlines are approaching, NextGen is encouraging students and young adults to register to vote, with Pennsylvania’s deadline on Oct. 19.

Eagan urges young people to make a voting plan, as times are very uncertain due to the pandemic.

Students could very well be asked to leave campus at any time, Eagan said, so she emphasized the need to make a plan significantly in advance to vote by mail-in ballot or in person.

“In Pennsylvania, the ballot becomes available in mid-September so if you request your mail-in ballot today, it’s open right now,” Eagan said. “You can have that sent to the address you’re living right now or you could have that sent to your permanent address, so you’re registered in Centre County but… you can have your ballot mailed to a different address or your home address.”

RELATED

Making students aware of and interested in their country’s politics is being pushed extremely hard this election, Stephens said, as choices are being made that could affect this generation immediately or in the future.

Stephens discussed the various ways students are being affected by the pandemic, mentioning NextGen’s Student Pandemic Bill of Rights, a list of demands it wants the government to act on.

The demands include electoral, physical and financial safety for students attending school in Pennsylvania, asserting rights for students across the state.

“At NextGen we do have a registered student organization [at Penn State] so if people want to get involved in helping to register other students for voting, helping students figure out how to vote safely — whether that’s by mail or on campus — we do provide those opportunities for people,” Stephens said.

Tarj Patel, president of NextGen’s Penn State chapter, believes voting is a way to speak one’s mind in a way that is free, safe and has no penalties for participating, she said.

Patel (senior-English and sociology) said educating oneself on current events is an important way to learn about the government and the immense range of issues that may interest someone.

Patel also tackled the common anti-voting notion that one person’s vote does not matter due to the Electoral College.

According to Patel, every single vote matters.

“I think if everyone said their singular vote wouldn’t count, then there really wouldn’t be anyone who was advocating for what they believe in,” Patel said. “Everyone’s vote does count as a result of that.”