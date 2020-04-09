When Christie Valdiserri was a senior at Penn State, she was the quintessential “it girl.”

Valdiserri was in the Kappa Delta sorority at Penn State, dated a football player, and was blonde, healthy and happy, pursuing her dream of becoming a dancer.

“I felt like I needed to be the ‘blonde girl’ — I had to live up to that expectation of being fun and beautiful,” Valdiserri said.

However, the night before Valdiserri was getting ready to go on vacation with her best friend and her family to celebrate their college graduation and her best friend's birthday in 2016, Valdiserri noticed a tiny patch of missing hair.

She thought it was from the sun or pulling her ponytail too tight, so she let the moment pass.

But, it wasn’t just a small patch. That summer, more and more hair started to fall out, she said.

At the time, Valdiserri had mock auditions for a dance program in New York City where she had to look her best — hair, makeup and all.

So, Valdiserri visited a dermatologist. After the doctor uttered the word “alopecia” — an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss — Valdiserri felt lost.

Alopecia occurs when the immune system attacks one’s hair follicles, causing hair to fall out in chunks. It can be heightened by severe stress.

Her dermatologist prescribed Valdiserri with steroid shots due to the severity and speed at which her hair was falling out.

“The worst part of my day was showering because that was when most of my hair fell out,” Valdiserri said. “I was just trying to keep my head above water at this point.”

Life, however, seemingly started to improve. One of Valdiserri’s dreams was to be a performer on a cruise ship, as she grew up going on cruises her whole life.

In 2017, she landed her dream job, while coping with the loss of her hair.

“I thought the next eight months would be a perfect time to heal my health condition and pursue my dreams,” Valdiserri said.

In fact, her hair did start to grow back.

But, yet again, her life took another turn. Within six weeks of the cruise, she was fired.

“I stood out and drew attention,” Valdiserri said. “One guy in power wanted me gone before Oprah came on the ship.”

Valdiserri said this was one of the lowest points of her life.

The following morning, she found herself on a plane back to her parents’ house in Philadelphia with no apartment, no job and no clue what her next step was.

Due to all the stress that this sudden life change caused, all the progress she had made with hair growth had stopped.

In three weeks, she said all her hair fell out from the stress.

“I saw hair all over my pillow, my sweatshirts and my shower again. I think I cried for 12 days straight while hiding in my room,” Valdiserri said. “To have a relapse of anything — especially after changing my diet and mindset — is severely harder the second go around.”

However, Valdiserri didn't give up. She said she glued on a wig and booked a one-way ticket to Los Angeles.

Upon moving to Los Angeles, she met a woman who had also lost her hair — who is now Valdiserri’s best friend.

Valdiserri’s move changed her. She realized she had to start sharing her story, so slowly she told close friends about her hair loss.

After starting to open up, Valdiserri soon felt acceptance from others, proving that her personality and heart are what defines her — not what’s on her head.

She then decided to share her story in a video on Instagram.

“I felt a weight was lifted off of me,” Valdiserri said. “My hair started to grow in again and I felt my life was back on track.”

But, in April 2019, her hair began to fall out all over again.

Despite this, Valdiserri’s next move was to submit a video to Sports Illustrated with hopes of becoming a model for the sports magazine.

She was hired, and later was chosen to represent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in #SISwimSearch Sweet 17, a group of 17 models who were chosen to walk in the magazine’s 2019 Miami fashion show.

When Valdiserri walked the runway for SI Swim, she ripped off her wig in front of hundreds of people.

“It was a ‘screw you’ moment, to all the jobs, agents, society, media, that has made me feel like I need to have hair to be pretty. It was a moment of freedom,” Valdiserri said. “I remember I went backstage, looked at myself in the mirror and tears came to my eyes because I was so damn proud of myself for taking the power back from something that had completely destroyed me.”

Of those 17 models, there are six — including Valdiserri — who are still in the competition. All six will all shoot a spread in Turks and Caicos before a winner is chosen.

According to Valdiserri’s best friend of 10 years, Anna Giacomucci, Valdiserri has changed what beauty means.

“Christie challenges society's view of beauty by fighting back that women of all sizes, hair or no hair, are bold and beautiful,” Giacomucci said. “Beauty does not have one definition, and Christie is going to make that clear to the world.”

Valdiserri said she now lives her everyday life feeling beautiful, confident and most importantly, bold.

Valdiserri also hopes to normalize bald women.

Additionally, Valdiserri wants all women to feel beautiful in their skin — whatever that may look like.

She asks that each woman be her own authentic self.

“I want young girls to know who you are on the inside, how you are treating people and what you bring to the world is way more important than what people see on the outside,” Valdiserri said. “I am living proof that looks fade. As a 23 year old, I was completely bald and I feel so strongly that it is all about what’s in your heart.”