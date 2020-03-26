Laura McKinney got teary-eyed Wednesday night as she gave her final report as the president of the University Park Undergraduate Association.

The virtual meeting marked the last of the 14th Assembly.

UPUA passed a number of resolutions, including one that calls on Penn State's administration to explore prorating students’ spring 2020 tuition.

At-Large Rep. Tyler Ladzinksi, a sponsor of the resolution, argued that a lot of the services provided to Penn State students using tuition dollars and the student-initiated fee — such as access to buildings, libraries, labs, the HUB-Robeson Center and gyms — are now not accessible to many students because of the switch to remote learning.

Other representatives pointed out that University Park’s courses now are essentially Penn State World Campus courses, which are already cheaper than Penn State's in-person courses. They argued that there’s no reason students should be paying for the in-person experience when the education quality isn’t the same.

Opponents to the resolution said the university is already prorating funds for housing and meal costs, which will cost Penn State a sizable amount of money, and that this motion could possibly increase tuition or lead to student worker and faculty pay decreases in the future.

Sponsor of the resolution and Speaker of the Assembly Tom Sarabok said that it wasn’t the job of UPUA to determine where these funds would go, but rather to voice the opinion of the student body — and many students have already voiced their opinions on this issue.

The resolution passed 35-2.

Another resolution passed supporting the creation of a holistic wellness center on campus.

The idea — which is currently being pushed to the Board of Trustees but has yet to come to fruition — would ostensibly involve fusing various aspects of wellness within Campus Recreation, Counseling and Psychological Services and other campus centers to create one all-encompassing health and wellness location.

At-Large Rep. and Chair of the Student Life Committee Jacob Klipstein said something like the center is “definitely the future of the way wellness is going to be done in the U.S.”

The resolution passed unanimously.

Additionally, a resolution passed to support of the creation of a 2020 PSU Votes Roundtable, which will consist of various organizations meeting and collaborating with New Student Orientation, the McCourtney Institute for Democracy and the Penn State League of Women Voters to create a forum for discussing ideas focused around Election Day events and voter registration.

Another resolution brought to the floor was in opposition to a program called First Day Complete, which was proposed to the 14th Assembly in December by the manager of the HUB Bookstore and the regional manager of the University Park Barnes & Noble.

The sponsors of the resolution argued that the program, which would automatically opt students in to a pay-by-credit system and provide course materials, benefits publishing companies more than students.

They said the program wouldn’t necessarily provide all of the recommended course materials for specific classes, and the cost per credit would be $21.25, or $63.75 per three-credit class — a number that fits Penn State's own Open and Affordable Educational Resources Initiative’s definition of unaffordable.

The resolution passed unanimously.

More resolutions that passed unanimously included support of attendance leniency on Election Day, the expansion of free menstrual product dispensers into the Pattee and Paterno Libraries, the creation of a College of Arts and Architecture Student Council, and increased affordability of transcripts.

The 14th Assembly's final meeting adjourned at 12:39 a.m.

Editor’s note: Jacob Klipstein is a student member of the Collegian’s Board of Directors.