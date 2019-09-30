As Homecoming Weekend quickly approaches, many Penn State students, alumni and community members are anticipating weeklong celebrations.

However, others just don’t care.

Homecoming has seemingly become a staple of Penn State life. Events are planned, roads are closed, the Lion Shrine is guarded and students are chosen to represent the university’s values on the Homecoming Student Court.

But despite the university’s push for excitement and festivities during the early October celebration, some students do not care or understand what Homecoming is.

Students Jasper Asprer, Matthew Genova and Camille Bautista said they don’t really care about Homecoming — in fact, they didn’t even realize it was this weekend, despite the fact that they are all football fans.

Aspects such as the parade, community events and the Homecoming Court don’t interest any of the three students, and Bautista (freshman-business management) didn’t even know there was a court.

As a freshman, Genova (freshman-cybersecurity) said he was never really informed of Homecoming, and doesn’t understand what it entails.

Asprer (freshman-actuarial science) agreed, saying the celebration doesn’t interest him or pertain to him.

“I think it affects such a small amount of people,” Asprer said.

However, Kiera Sargent said she is looking forward to Homecoming, and definitely plans to attend the football game — and possibly the weeklong events leading up to the match up against Purdue.

Sargent (freshman-English) believes the Homecoming aspect adds something to the football season, making the game more suspenseful and exciting for students and other Penn State fans.

“[Homecoming] brings the people that go here closer together,” she said. “At a big school, it’s something to rally around.”

Kyle Funelas pointed out that the event seems to be more geared toward Penn State’s extensive number of alumni, who flood to State College for Homecoming Weekend to reminisce their college days, watch football and soak up the State College sun.

However, like Sargent, Funelas (junior-structural engineering) pointed to the fact that the event is one that students and alumni can enjoy together.

“Penn State’s Alumni Association is one of the top in the country, they always come back to enjoy what was,” Funelas said. “For the students, it’s the same thing. While you’re in school, you want to experience this kind of stuff.”