As one can tell by the scaffolding, the Old Main bell tower is getting a much-needed face-lift.

Construction on the iconic campus structure began in May and was estimated to continue for several months. The chimes have been silent from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays since then, leaving campus quieter than usual.

The purpose of the project is to preserve the campus landmark and extend its life, according to Trey Miller, Office of the Physical Plant marketing communications specialist.

Miller said a majority of the project will be completed by the fall semester’s end — that is, if the weather allows. The goal is to begin the removal of the scaffolding around the structure during winter break.

The maintenance project includes stone and brick masonry re-pointing; limited stone replacement; new waterproofing roof membranes above portico and bell tower landings; and the addition of low-profile roof fall protection systems.

“A couple of the more notable tasks that have been completed include some of the stone and brick masonry re-pointing and restoration efforts around the bell tower and in the lightwell,” Miller said via email.

Some seniors, including Ally Edwards, worry the project won’t be completed in time to use Old Main as a backdrop for graduation photos.

“Old Main is such a staple of the university and the view from the lawn is my favorite on campus,” Edwards (senior-marketing) said. “It’s really sad my senior year to miss out on those views, especially through fall — which is the most beautiful time of year on campus.”

Similarly, Liz Cooney wishes the scaffolding would be deconstructed sooner, as her friend who wants photos in front of Old Main is graduating in December.

“I lived in State College this summer and walked by the construction every day and I always was wondering just when it would be done,” Cooney (senior-labor and employment relations and public relations) said. “I was under the impression that the construction was just supposed to be over the summer so I'm praying that it’ll be done by the spring before I finish my graduation photos.”

Still, Cooney joked about the reality of having scaffolding in the background of her graduation photos.

“I just think the scaffolding is ugly but would be pretty funny to [include in my photos],” Cooney said. “I feel like some of my Penn State experience has been dealing with construction on and off campus.”

Old Main’s current bell tower has been reconstructed two previous times. The current tower was built in 1930, according to a Penn State News article.