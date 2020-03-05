The Peace Corps has recognized Penn State as the 15th highest volunteer-producing university nationwide in 2020, according to a Penn State news release.

The university has been ranked in the top 25 large schools in the country by the Peace Corps for the past four consecutive years.

Currently, there are 48 alumni volunteering globally. Since its partnership with the Peace Corps began in 1961, more than 1,175 Penn State alumni have volunteered with the organization.

In 2016, Penn State revised its partnership with the Peace Corps that aids returning volunteers in earning their graduate degree from Penn State's School of International Affairs, the Smeal College of Business or the College of Agricultural Sciences. Thus far, 14 returning volunteers have utilized the opportunity.

State College was nationally ranked the "9th largest metropolitan area for returning volunteers per capita in 2019"