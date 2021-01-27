Usually, students spend the first week of classes — aka sylly week — with their friends during their downtime. However, the start of the spring semester saw many students alone at home with their family and laptops.

Students across the world attending Penn State were required to start classes remotely on Jan. 19 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The university chose to delay the start of in-person classes until Feb. 15 due to the rise of coronavirus cases across the state.

Beginning the semester remotely can be difficult for many students, especially those who learn better in an in-person school setting.

Grace Murphy said the weight of starting classes virtually without the benefit of interacting with others in person has been taking “a lot out of her.”

“When there is so much else going on in the world and everyone’s personal lives, it’s easy for school to become the second or third priority,” Murphy (junior-biobehavioral health) said.

While some students may find the virtual setting improves their studies, Sarah Gingrich said starting virtually is making it harder to learn.

“For me, going back to campus and having a change of scenery helps me prepare and focus for the upcoming semester,” Gingrich (sophomore-human development) said.

Gingrich said she is “eagerly waiting” for Feb. 15 when students can come back to campus to be with her friends again.

“Sylly week is a lot different hanging out with my family instead of roommates,” Gingrich said.

Other students said having engaging classes and professors makes it more helpful to learn in the virtual setting.

Austin Whitson said his first week of classes went well, and he is enjoying his new courses due to the professors.

“I love all my professors this semester,” Whitson (freshman-cybersecurity) said. “I think all of them have their unique personality that helps me engage in their course.”

Whitson said his favorite class from the first week is IST 242, because he believes his professor’s teaching style will make it easy to do well in the course.

Richard Walsh said his first week of classes went “amazing,” even with a very busy Tuesday and Thursday schedule of five classes. Walsh (sophomore-economics) believes the professors are playing a part in his experience online.

“I like my professors so far,” Walsh said. “All of them seem to be trying to make the online experience as easy as possible.”

For some students, learning through Zoom is unusual, brand-new and time consuming. Angela Buonanno has had to figure out how to manage her time with an increase in classes this semester.

Buonanno (freshman-psychology) said her bigger schedule means she spent more of her first week on her computer without breaks.

“I can already tell that it is going to be challenging to sit and focus on Zoom all day without a big break,” Buonanno said. “Hopefully, as I get into a groove as the semester goes, this will get easier to handle.”

Resources for the remote start of the semester can be found on Penn State’s Keep Learning website.