MLK Student Commemoration Committee ties Martin Luther King Jr.’s ideologies into 2020-21 theme

The Penn State MLK Commemoration Student Committee is seeking to show the community a more complete picture of Martin Luther King Jr’s beliefs, as well as how they apply to the current Black Lives Matter movement.

The committee consists of eight directors, and focuses on planning a week of commemorative events in honor of King that begin on MLK Day — the third Monday of January — each year.

To divide the planning evenly, there are four separate groups of directors: campus and community events, public relations, Day of Service and Evening Celebration. Each of these subcategories has two co-directors, except for public relations.

Executive Director Makayla Ashe said the group picks a theme to base its events around each year.

The week starts with a Day of Service, an event in which participants gather to volunteer at various local venues for the day. After a couple of mid-week events organized by the campus and community events directors, the week closes out with the Evening Celebration. Here, a speaker gives a lecture, followed by an open discussion of the speaker’s topic.

According to Ashe (senior-statistics), the committee spent a lot of time brainstorming this year’s theme when it began planning after the 2020 spring semester wrapped. Co-directors read the book “Misremembering Dr. King: Revisiting the Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.” to help them decide a proper course of action.

In addition to creating a smooth transition from last year’s theme of “The Story of U.S.: Exposing the Unarmed Truth,” Ashe said the committee wanted to take into account the riots and protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement that occurred this past summer after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Ashe said the group took notice of individuals who criticized protestors and rioters for taking a violent course of action, ultimately deciding to speak out against through the theme “Radical Revolution: Speaking the Language of the Unheard.”

“MLK has a quote which talks about how ‘a riot is the language of the unheard,’ and how a riot and rioters in general are not responsible for riots,” Ashe said. “What’s actually responsible for riots is demands ignored.”

For this reason, Ashe said the committee found it important to show the Penn State community that King understood that violence signifies a greater injustice has been done.

Ashe added she found it interesting that President Donald Trump used the phrase “radical revolution” in a negative connotation during the first 2020 presidential debate.

“Donald Trump actually used the words ‘radical revolution’ in a negative way to sort of describe what liberals — or whatever he said — are looking for, and he’s right,” Ashe said. “What a lot of people want is a reconstruction of this country as we understand it, and we wanted to incorporate that.”

Evening Celebration Co-Director Uchenna Nwodim said some individuals misunderstand King’s stance on riots and violence, which is why they look down upon people who speak out in these ways.

“I feel like over the summer, there was a lot of commentary saying ‘this isn’t what MLK would want,’ and I think people need to understand that MLK lived through a lot of events of political turmoil,” Nwodim (senior-political science) said.

Adding to this, Nwodim said she does not find it fair for people to bring King “into the future” and assume he would think or act a certain way. Rather, she said people should respect what he did and said during his lifetime and translate those messages into the context of today.

Nwodim said the committee wanted to make these points clear to the Penn State community and capitalize on the fact that people have been paying closer attention to the Black Lives Matter movement, which is a big part of what led them to this year’s theme.

Ashe said it is essential for the committee to “think critically about the moment” the world is in, while continuing the tradition of discussing King’s legacy each year.

“I don’t think you can commemorate any part of the Civil Rights movement without having an understanding of your current climate as well,” Ashe said.

Campus and Community Events Co-Director Jordan Diamond said another influence behind the committee’s theme choice was “the feeling of annoying repetitiveness” the group noticed after considering the current state of society regarding race.

“A Black person [could be] shot or murdered and then people will just say, ‘Oh yeah, police brutality isn’t a thing,’ or you get into the conversation of ‘What was their record? What were they doing?’” Diamond (senior-psychology and political science) said. “And that kind of takes away from the story of what actually happened, because all of those other things don’t matter in that moment when that person no longer can speak or say anything about that situation.”

In terms of preparing for commemoration week, Ashe said the committee usually relies on the “groundwork” laid by the previous year’s directors. This year, however, Ashe said the group can’t do this because of the limitations presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ashe added that the group doesn’t know what the guidelines will be in January, so it has to design multiple versions of its events — one that accounts for restrictions to virtual events, another that allows for in-person gatherings and a final one for the possibility of mixed-mode activities.

“In order to make any of this work in a virtual space, you kind of have to have a plan A, plan B, plan C,” Ashe said. “It requires even more than it has in previous years.”

Based on current coronavirus protocol and restrictions, Ashe said the committee is focusing on planning virtual events while keeping in mind the possibility of incorporating optional, in-person components later.

According to Diamond, the committee is utilizing the virtual format to host events prior to commemoration week. These include a debate series inspired by the upcoming presidential election, a movie screening of the film “Cooked: Survival by Zip Code” and an event to promote voter registration.

Diamond added she and her fellow Co-Director Damian Archer have been planning how to host in-person events, assuming they are permitted at any point. She said they want to have events outside and serve snacks, but said both the potential for bad weather and need for food to be individually packed place constraints on these plans.

Ashe said the event most impacted by the potential switch to an entirely online format is the Day of Service.

She said this typically involves 300 to 400 people gathering in the HUB-Robeson Center before going out to volunteer with their assigned groups. However, this would not be permitted under current capacity and social distancing regulations.

In addition to these considerations, Nwodim said the process of finding a speaker for the Evening Celebration has been challenged by the uncertainty of the event’s format. She said the committee could afford to bring in more speakers if the event is virtual, but not as many if held in person.

Regardless of the format of the event, Nwodim said the committee plans to bring in a good speaker who will highlight King and the theme of “Radical Revolution: Speaking the Language of the Unheard.”

“Nothing is guaranteed until it’s guaranteed,” Nwodim said. “But I will tell you no matter what, we will have excellent programming, whether it’s in person, whether it’s virtual.”

Diamond said she is excited to see the final product of the committee’s efforts, adding that she is grateful to have the opportunity to host a commemoration week this year in light of the pandemic’s impact.

No matter what the MLK Commemoration Week looks like this year, Diamond said she mainly hopes attendees learn about King and how his work ties into the current Black Lives Matter movement in order to make the community a more accepting space for students of color.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. just didn’t support passively letting racism slide, and I think the [Penn State] administration needs to step up and recognize that it’s OK to condemn racism and racist behavior,” Diamond said. “We know the world and America was built on it, but sometimes you have to be tough, and I think if you really want to say you support Dr. King’s values, that’s the first step.”