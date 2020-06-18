Penn State has developed "uninterrupted" education plans for students who are unable to return to campus in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Penn State News release.

The "Start at Home" and "Continue at Home" programs will cater to students facing travel restrictions or medical conditions that would prevent them from returning to campus in August. The programs will allow for a "flexible" and "remote" learning experience taught by Penn State faculty who also teach in-person courses.

Start at Home is designed specifically for freshmen who cannot start their college education on campus. Freshmen will be connected with "fellow students, faculty, advisers and the larger Penn State community" and coordinating with their respective campuses.

The program is intended to create a "strong academic start" for freshmen until they are able to attend Penn State in person.

Continue at Home will cater to returning and transfer students who have already attended an in-person campus. These students will have access to virtual engagement with fellow students as well as shared tools, technology and resources meant to increase success.

Both programs were created as "particularly appealing" options for international students and those who have experienced delays in the visa process due to the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the programs will allow for "asynchronous and synchronous" learning to accommodate students' respective timezones.