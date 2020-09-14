Penn State had a bear-y unique visitor to campus Monday night.

The university warned students at 8:15 p.m. of a black bear wandering about the central portion of campus, according to a university alert.

Students were quick to share videos and photos of the visitor to social media.

Always something going on in Eastview 😭 pic.twitter.com/HZp7pAuqnn — jon 🎌 (@Jmac_0420) September 15, 2020

Approximately seven minutes later, the university sent another Alert UP message that said the bear was no longer on campus.

Those on campus were asked to stay indoors as authorities looked for the bear.