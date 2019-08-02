Kurasawa Public librarian Nemo hates her job. In fact, she considers it the worst job ever.

From the mind of World Campus Content Strategist Denny Connolly comes “Worst Job Ever,” a single issue comic currently hoping to meet its funding for a first print run.

Partnering with Sloane Leong, an illustrator whose work was featured in “Prism Stalker” and “From Under Mountains,” Connolly said the book is meant for all ages, but especially for teenagers and young adults.

Connolly described the plot as a librarian — Nemo — who feels she is in a “dead-end job” as her friends achieve more tangible success in the form of being an astronaut or band managers.

However, the main character Nemo has the added responsibility of taking care of the library after closing time when monsters run amuck.

The book is dominated by female characters and Connolly worked with Leong and cover artist Carolyne Nowak, both of whom he considers “a big deal.”

“Whenever I think about people in the comic industry that I want to work with, most of all the people I think of are women,” he said. “In indie comics, in general right now, women and queer writers and artists are where all the best talent is and where the best comics are coming out of.”

He also highlighted that his wife Patti did all the lettering for the comic.

Connolly touched on the fact that he is a white male in the industry, which he said makes him aware that he “doesn’t want to tell anyone else’s story.”

“I want people to see different kinds of people in comics,” he said.

Connolly said he was first inspired to create comics of his own when he worked at the Comic Swap located on South Fraser Street in 2009.

Always having a passion for writing, he said he was discouraged by his lack of artistic skill.

After learning more about the medium, he said he realized not all comic book artists “are the best artists in the world.

“There’s kind of this whole [do it yourself] feel to indie comics that you don’t have to be the best artist,” he said. “When your writing and drawing is [relatively] good, it doesn’t matter if it’s the most polished in the world.”

As he fell deeper in the comic scene, he connected with other locals interested in comics with whom he could share his early pieces.

This comic is not the first published by Connolly and he reflected on previous ways of producing his work.

“You design them in InDesign, print them at Kinkos or the university library, wherever you have the funds,” he said, laughing, “You fold it yourself, staple it, cut it and go to comic shows and sell it.”

Connolly said this process is “like the punk side of comics” that he enjoys.

Additionally, he said he enjoys the “gutters” on comic book pages between panels, which allow the readers to fill in the blanks.

“I think it’s a cool opportunity to mess with readers’ anticipations and expectations,” he said. “Something about writing comics just feels right to me.”

Regarding this piece, in particular, Connolly said it was inspired by his own life.

He said he had watched all his friends graduate college while he remained at the Comic Swap, an occupation he said he felt slightly embarrassed of when returning home. Despite the feelings of chagrin, Connolly said he “loved” working there.

This is where Comic Swap Manager John McComas met Connolly 10 years ago.

McComas, who has read most of Connolly’s previous work, said he anticipates his friend’s latest work and said he thinks it will be “very well-received.”

“Denny on the page is incredibly warm,” McComas said. “He might have a wife and child and mortgage, but he can still very much dial into the writing of a young voice.”

“Even though I don’t feel like that about my current job, at the time, I felt like [working at Comic Swap] was something I loved and was important to me but based on society’s view of what’s important… I felt like what I was doing wasn’t important,” Connolly said.

Connolly said he wanted his characters to understand what he once didn’t — that something can be important as long as one feels it is so.

With a deadline of August 10 by 8:55 p.m., Connolly’s kick starter is near $2000 of its $3700 goal.

Those interested in funding the comic about a librarian who fights monsters after closing time, can find Connolly’s project on the Kick Starter website and select various methods of support.

For example, a $1 donation guarantees one’s printed name in the acknowledgment page of the book while a $5 donation means a physical copy of the book after publication.

There are more expensive funding options, but the more one donates, the more exclusive the additives. Should the fundraiser be successful, Connolly said he intends to have five issues for this series.