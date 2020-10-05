Of all Penn State students, 42% come from outside of Pennsylvania, and when it comes to voting in the presidential election this November, those students will have to decide if they should vote at their home or school addresses.

Sam Ajah, a member of the Penn State College Democrats, is from New York, but is choosing to vote in Pennsylvania.

“I feel like here in Pennsylvania, the stakes are much higher than back in New York,” Ajah (sophomore-aerospace engineering) said. “Where I live in my district and my Senate, and all those things, it's very stable in terms of what's going to happen during the election year. It's very predictable.”

Ajah said he feels there is more opportunity for surprise in Pennsylvania when it comes to the presidential election, because the race seems to be less clear-cut than in many other states.

“I saw on [the news website FiveThirtyEight] that if Biden wins Pennsylvania, it's a 96% chance of him taking the presidency, or if Trump wins Pennsylvania, that's an 84% chance of winning,” Ajah said. “In terms of what's going on within Pennsylvania, stakes are astronomically high.”

Collin Foster (sophomore-cyber security), a member of the Penn State College Republicans, said because his home state of Virginia tends to lean to one side, he will be casting his vote in Pennsylvania.

“In 2016, Pennsylvania was definitely one of the key swing states, and Trump ended up winning Pennsylvania, and it was a pretty close margin compared to the margins back in my home localities,” Foster said. “I just think my vote would mean a lot more and count a lot more if I expect to vote in a swing state.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Abby Wincott, also a member of the College Republicans, said there are multiple reasons why she will be voting in Pennsylvania, one being that she is very confident in what direction her home state of Florida will be voting.

“One hundred percent, Florida is going to be an easy red state,” Wincott (freshman-political science and criminology) said. “Just being from Florida, every single person has Trump flags outside of their houses, on their boats, there's Trump boat parades every weekend. Everyone has their gear. It's incredibly patriotic and incredibly pro-Trump. I feel like my vote would just kind of join all the others, and it wouldn't really do anything, whereas here it's a big toss up.”

Wincott said although State College usually votes for the Democratic party, she feels the tide is changing.

“I feel like there's a lot of Republicans coming in this year, either from out of state or just students in general that have switched up recently,” Wincott said. “It could be a toss up.”

Bevan Harbinson, originally from Washington and also a member of the College Democrats, said he wants his vote to have the most effect on the national election as it can, but voting locally matters to him since he spends much of the year in State College.

“I want to have the most effect nationally, and I want to have the most effect personally,” Harbinson (sophomore-material science) said. “That’s why it matters that I'm voting for the county and the county officials that I'm living under for three quarters of the year.”

Ajah expressed the same sentiments about voting in State College.

“At this point, it kind of makes more sense trying to vote here because it's like I live in this community more than I do my other community,” Ajah said.

Foster said that swing states have a huge impact on the outcome of the overall election, which shows the importance of every single vote.

“Every vote counts,” Foster said. “No matter where you end up voting, if you're voting in your home state, or if you're voting where you go to college — every vote counts.”

The College Independents could not immediately be reached for comment.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE