The University Park Undergraduate Association’s fourth meeting of the semester saw multiple pieces of legislation pass, two of which did so unanimously.

UPUA unanimously passed Resolution 23-15, which calls for Penn State to provide housing exceptions for students who need to remain on campus in the event of a campus closure.

The legislation, introduced by Rep. Cameron McColgan focuses on six groups of students who would have an opportunity to sign a form that would allow them to stay on campus in the event of a closure.

The groups included international students, students with mental health concerns, student employees, students who feel unsafe at home, students who would be unable to fulfill their academic duties from home, and students who have immunocompromised family members.

UPUA also unanimously passed Resolution 24-15, the “Collection and Distribution of Menstrual and Hygiene Products in the Event of a Campus Shutdown.”

Rep. Annmarie Rounds-Sorrenson introduced the bill that would charge the executive board and steering committee with the collection of menstrual and hygiene products, bagging them into paper bags for sustainable compostable or recyclable material, and then charging the members of UPUA with being in the office to distribute them through a sign-up volunteer basis.

The resolution also would create a space in the UPUA office for students and community members to drop off menstrual hygiene products as donations.

UPUA also passed Bill 8-15, which would create a partnership between CommAgency and PSU Votes and allocate $750 to the agency in exchange for assistance with UPUA’s graphic design and social media outreach.

Rounds-Sorrenson disagreed with the bill, saying while it was good to give money to a student-run media production company, UPUA should continue its own designs and outreach.

Rep. Ryan Loscalzo asked what the reason was for outsourcing the job to a student-run production company, and Rep. Noah Robertson, who introduced the bill, said the amount of digital content that will be created could overwhelm UPUA’s own departments of outreach or communications.

Robertson also said the partnership would include consultation sessions and other resources that could be used to benefit members of the UPUA’s production departments.

Speaker Steven Zhang supported the legislation because of the importance of promoting voter registration to students, especially in an election year.

Rep. Joshua Reynolds voiced his agreement with Rounds-Sorrenson, saying the money would better serve the student body by being used on more pressing issues.

UPUA President Zachary McKay also delivered a special presentation that outlined the organizational structure of the UPUA and the roles and responsibilities of each of the positions of the new Executive Office of the President.