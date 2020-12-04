With the coronavirus pandemic interrupting the plans of many college students eager to embark on local and international volunteering trips, the question of how effective the trips are in the long run has arised.

Questions surrounding student intent and ability, religious affiliation, economic sustainability and accusations of a white-savior industrial complex have seeped into volunteer organizations.

Global Brigades, which is the largest student-led movement for global health according to its website, is recruiting students with varied skill sets and backgrounds to travel internationally once a year.

To go on these trips, students are expected to pay for their own plane tickets and personal necessities and fundraise for their equipment, which typically includes floss and over-the-counter medication for medical brigades trips.

Global Brigades campus chairperson Lyndsay Stakem has been involved with the organization since her freshman year.

Though she explained that the three chapters of Global Brigades focused on engineering, medical or business-related service, Stakem (junior-biobehavioral health) said students were not conclusively recruited based on their skill-sets or academic experience.

She said Global Brigades trips, which last around seven to nine days, tried not to perpetuate the “white savior complex.” Instead, she said the organization tries to, “empower [local communities] and resolve their global health issues and the disparities in their areas.”

Stakem said students traveling to help abroad taught locals about nutrition and the proper way to brush their teeth.

“In Africa, one guy was like, ‘I eat corn for breakfast, lunch and dinner,’ and we're like, ‘okay, that's not good,’” she said.

Stakem said her desire to go on service trips abroad was based on her desire to learn about foreign cultures.

She noted that there were instances in which people would look at the groups strangely because they believed “the same thing that everyone else thinks about — they’re just coming in for their own self-satisfaction.”

Besides Penn State’s Global Brigades chapters, there are several religious organizations on campus which go on mission trips and question their efficacy.

Taylor Slusser, president of the Reformed University Fellowship, said there has been “a lot of soul-searching in evangelicalism” about the efficacy of short-term mission trips.

“People come in, they help out for a week and then they go home,” he said. “The question is, ‘how helpful is that?’”

Slusser (senior-classics and ancient Mediterranean studies, and environmental resource management) pointed out that theological differences between Christian groups could also be linked to different approaches to mission trips.

Once these groups commit to doing missionary work in a region, he said, they would have enough in common that their approaches would not have adverse effects on communities they’re serving.

He said most Christian organizations struggle with balancing religious and humanitarian obligations in the communities they plan to serve.

“In a sense, it is a duality,” Slusser said. “But if it is a duality, it is one that is present throughout scripture.”

He said the RUF had only gone on one “service-learning” trip since his time being there and served in Woodlawn, a neighbourhood in the South Side of Chicago, alongside Sunshine Gospel Ministries.

“One of [the local ministry’s] biggest points was that ‘you are not the people who are going to help here, you're not going to come here and save everybody here,’” he said.

During their week-long trip, Slusser said group members mainly provided basic services as they volunteered with the children’s ministry and after-school programs and helped to clean the local public school.

Slusser added that many missions organizations were shifting the focus of people who would embark on mission trips to acknowledge the issues in their local communities and recognize that efforts by locals “are going to do the most good.”

Penn State Christian Grads member Lauren Trepanier has been involved with mission trips since she was a junior pursuing her undergraduate degree.

Trepanier explained that a central part of mission trips is to share religious information to “pave the way to restoring people’s relationship with God.”

Many of the trips she attended were short-term mission trips, typically lasting a couple of weeks or months, in countries including the Dominican Republic, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Though the purpose and duration of her trips differed, Trepanier (graduate-civil engineering and water resources) said she received the necessary training to be able to help with literacy and youth training programs.

She said there wasn’t an expectation of degree-based qualifications for the trips she was involved with, as much as there was an emphasis on previous faith-based activities and whether her beliefs aligned with the Christian organizations with which she was working.

“I think short term trips can be sustainable if the short term trip is really well integrated into a long-term effort,” Trepanier said.

Christian Grads member Nina Camillone said she first began volunteering while she was in high school in New York City, before traveling to Ecuador with her family to help make and serve food in an orphanage.

As a child, Camillone (graduate-soil science and international agriculture and development) said she built an “idealized vision” of missionary work as she consumed stories about missionaries who seemed to be brave and dedicated to God.

Trapenier and Camillone both expressed their desire to have their service abroad become more specialized into the subjects they’re pursuing degrees in.

While in Nicaragua on an agriculture-related internship, Camillone said she was able to see how insufficient short-term volunteer trips could be as a group came into the community she was working in to dig pipes for a week.

“I was really able to see how they came for one week and that wasn't enough time to really understand what normal was, what the culture was like,” she said.

She said that one part of volunteering trips may be self-serving in a volunteer’s desire to learn about another culture or gain professional experience.

However, Camillone also said external pushes for development in poor communities came with long-term economic sustainability issues. In such communities, it might be impossible for locals to sustain development goals if all of the initial financial support came from external sources.

Though she explained her faith inspired her to help others, it is not her reason for traveling abroad or helping foreign communities.

“For me personally, I'm not a preacher, I'm not a church planter,” Camillone said.