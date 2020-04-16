Wednesday night, Zachary McKay and Lexy Pathickal were elected the next president and vice president, respectively, of the University Park Undergraduate Association after winning the first contested presidential election in three years.

It was a tight election, with McKay and Pathickal earning 2,844 votes. Erin Boas and Kyle Larson earned 289 less votes, receiving a total of 2,555 votes.

The election was unique in that candidates had to campaign and debate remotely due to the spread of the coronavirus and the lack of in-person classes for the remainder of the spring semester.

This year, 5,399 students voted for one of the two presidential tickets — 605 more than those who voted for the single presidential ticket last year when Laura McKinney and Jake Griggs were elected.

As president and vice president of the 15th Assembly, McKay and Pathickal hope to address issues such as racial injustices on campus, inaction of Penn State administration regarding sexual assault, food and housing insecurity, and climate action.

In UPUA, McKay (junior-economics) previously served as the chair of Governmental Affairs. Pathickal (junior-political science and economics) previously served as the chair of Outreach.

The increase of voters in this year's presidential election indicates a 12.6 percent increase compared to last year's election.

Though this election cycle saw an increase in voter turnout, it is still vastly lower than the number of voters from the last contested UPUA election.

The 12th Assembly's contested election gained 12,301 votes. This year's election turnout indicates a 56.1 percent decrease from the votes amassed during the 12th Assembly.

