Penn State has announced some University Park Libraries will reopen on Aug. 24 with "service and space adjustments," according to a Penn State News release. Libraries at commonwealth campuses are set to announce reopening plans individually.

The ground and first floor of the Pattee and Paterno Libraries will be available Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on; and closed on the weekends, with the exception of Labor Day.

Alongside the Pattee and Paterno Libraries, the following branch libraries are scheduled to open on Aug. 24 and Labor Day:

The Architecture and Landscape Architecture Library will have limited access, only providing requested material for pick up. Services are available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Earth and Mineral Sciences Library will provide pickup services and some study spaces. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The Engineering Library will provide pickup services and some study spaces. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Both the Eberly Family Special Collections Library and the Physical and Mathematical Sciences Library will reopen later in the fall. Updates will be made to their respective hours webpage.

The Media and Technology Support Services at University Park has reopened its Wagner Annex location. However, equipment rentals will be scheduled through online reservations only.

Walk-in service is not being offered at this time, but equipment checkout lengths are available for up to a maximum of 20 business days.

Group study rooms will be available for individuals only.

The library stacks at each location will remain closed for the health and safety of users and employees.

Scheduled curbside services for online checkout at University Park is set to continue at Curtin Road by the Paterno Library. Other campuses’ locations are planning on adding this service or have already added it.

Individuals at University Park will also be able to pick up requested items at the first floor Commons Services desk in the Pattee Library. There will be a limited number of employees who will be available in person to assist with checkout services.

Also, people should use the outdoor slots for book returns.

The Interlibrary Loan staff will process requests as materials become available depending on other libraries’ open status worldwide. In accordance with copyright laws, the staff will also scan portions of physical materials to share electronically.

Nearly half of the Libraries’ collection will be made available digitally through HathiTrust Emergency Temporary Access Service (ETAS). While physical newspapers and magazines at the Ross Global News Center have been removed, many periodical titles will be available to Penn State users digitally.

Titles that are in the Libraries’ catalog and are not digitized will be made available for checkout under the “I Want It” option in the Libraries’ online catalog.

Both Librarian instruction and services will be continued to be offered virtually.

The Ask a Librarian service will be available through email, text message, phone and chat options and in one-on-one Zoom consultations that can be made through appointments. The service will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Search Bar for virtual peer-to-peer research consultations will be available for undergraduate students at all locations starting Aug. 31. The service will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

More information regarding University Libraries services, resources and changes can be found on its coronavirus updates page.

