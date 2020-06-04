University Police and Public Safety released a response on Thursday to the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer on May 25 in Minneapolis.

The statement — signed by assistant vice president Charlie Noffsinger, police chief Joseph Milek and diversity, equity and inclusion director Iris Richardson — expressed empathy toward the death of George Floyd.

It also discussed the responsibility of University Police and all law enforcement to prevent similar instances of racial discrimination from occurring.

According to the statement, University Police holds itself accountable with its code of ethics and will work to continue building trust with the surrounding community via its future actions.

More specifically, the statement said University Police will continue holding community policing activities, developing police practices and determining methods for conflict resolution training — including topics such as de-escalation and crisis intervention.

The statement added that UPPS will continue to focus on protecting and providing for its community moving forward.

“Being in service to others is a noble endeavor,” the statement said. “The challenge of changing the culture of policing by placing more emphasis on being guardians, versus warriors, must be a challenge we are willing to embrace within our profession.”