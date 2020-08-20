UPDATE: The incident at the Hostetter Services Building on Services Road is all clear, according to a UP Alert sent out at 12:07 p.m.

Original story:

At approximately 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, a credible bomb threat was received via call to the Penn State Police dispatch center.

Authorities are currently investigating what could be a suspicious package delivered to an unknown location with explosive detection canines.

Out of precaution, the Hostetter Services Building on Services Road, which houses a campus mail center, has been evacuated.

University Park received a PSU Alert at around 11 a.m. that urged the public to avoid the Hostetter Business Services Building area.

Local, state and federal agencies are helping investigate.

Information will be available as the police investigation continues.

