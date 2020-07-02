Though many Penn State students were thrilled when the university announced its plans to reopen in the fall semester, others didn’t share in their jubilation.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many students are no longer able to afford the cost of tuition, housing or other college-related expenses. Others simply don’t want to enroll in classes that may be online anyway — especially those paying out-of-state tuition.

Madison Borkovich said that while she’s still finalizing her decision, she might not return to campus because she feels the full cost of tuition isn’t worth the online experience, even if some of her classes are still being held in person.

“I feel like it’s really sort of insensitive of [Penn State] to expect students to pay the same tuition and fees,” Borkovich (sophomore-human development and design, and film and video) said.

Borkovich added that since a majority of events and activities have been or will be canceled due to the pandemic, the on-campus experience won't be the same.

“A college is a business, for sure,” Borkovich said. “But even a business has sensitivity for its customers, and I just feel like even though [the university] is saying [it's showing empathy and sensitivity], there’s not really a whole lot of it actually being shown.”

Borkovich created an online petition calling for Penn State to partially reimburse students, as many classes will be held online via Zoom.

A related letter written to university leadership by Borkovich and other members of the Penn State community asks that the World Campus tuition rate be applied to classes held online.

“Were students told they would be returning to campus, just for the sake of charging them an on campus tuition rate?” the letter reads. “That is certainly how it feels to the majority of us.”

As of Wednesday, the petition had more than 380 signatures.

Holly Winters had planned to transfer from West Chester University of Pennsylvania to Penn State this fall, excited to begin her new college journey, when the university's announcement was made regarding the fall semester.

“Now that these unfortunate circumstances are setting in, I’m thinking I may just have to take the semester off online,” Winters said.

Winters's rent in State College will be $850 each month. She said if her classes and activities are limited, she will not be able to afford the cost of the virtual experience.

“I was looking forward to joining clubs, making new friends, getting [a hands-on] education, but all that seems kind of out the window now,” Winters said.

Likewise, Barış Bayraktar said that as an international student, his main concern is traveling abroad while the virus continues to spread globally.

“I think this is [not the] right time to go abroad during the COVID-19 crisis, especially [to] countries like the UK or the [United States],” Bayraktar (freshman-astronomy and astrophysics) said via email.

Bayraktar said he wishes Penn State had decided not to reopen given the special circumstances that countless students are facing going into the upcoming academic year.

Bayraktar added he knows of various other international students who face similar issues, and who cite finances as a main reason not to return to campus this fall.

