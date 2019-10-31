Halloween, one of the most anticipated holidays, is a time of year that brings fun parties, scary pranks, costumes, horror movies and trick-or-treating experiences.

This time of the year also brings nostalgic memories for those who are now adults. Some may reminisce on their childhood Halloween experiences.

Chris Skurka, an assistant professor at Penn State has very fond memories of Halloween with some of his former students.

“I would always dress up for Halloween if Halloween fell on a class day.” Skurka said.

One Halloween, Skurka asked his students if they would be comfortable with him wearing his costume to class, and his students obliged.

When Skurka arrived in extensive skeleton makeup to accompany his costume, his students were quite freaked out.

“I don’t think they realized the extent of the makeup I would be wearing, so while they gave their speeches, they were a little freaked out by the skeleton grading them in the back of the room.” Skurka added.

Frank Dardis, an advertising professor at Penn State, still fondly remembers his first trick-or-treating experience as a kindergartener with his older brother. Dardis recalls having a great time roaming his neighborhood and getting candy.

“I still remember the costume I wore, I was George Washington and I wore a 70’s plastic mask.” Dardis said.

While Skurka and Dardis have some fun lighthearted favorite Halloween moments, Olivia Werner, an academic advisor for Penn State, had a scarier Halloween moment to share.

Werner spent the majority of her childhood being afraid during spooky season. In her childhood, Werner wasn’t a big fan of horror movies.

“My uncle was a big fan of Halloween. He loves to scare people — it’s his favorite thing to. He knew that I was always scared of Halloween,” Werner said, “So every year at this house he would always have a Frankenstein statue on his porch.”

According to Werner, some years the statue would be filled with newspaper, and other years an actual person would be inside.

One year, after Werner was sure that the Frankenstein statue was empty, she walked past the statute. Her uncle, who was hiding inside the costume, proceeded to stand up and chase Werner around his house. The scary chase left her in tears and ruined the clown paint she had on her face.

Werner’s cousin then joined in chasing her around while in costume. It made for a funny yet scary experience that Werner will never forget.