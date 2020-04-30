After Penn State switched to a remote learning period halfway through the spring semester due to the coronavirus pandemic, students will have the option to change their letter grades.

The optional alternative grading system allows students to choose from one of three alternates or keep their original letter grade.

If a student earns a C or above, they may opt to change it “SAT” or satisfactory. “SAT” may be used to fulfill any prerequisites or entrance-to-major courses that require a C or better.

If a student gets a D, which is a passing grade in a class, they can choose to change it to a “V” or pass.

If a student fails a course, they can change the grade to a “Z” or no grade. A “Z” will effectively be treated like a late drop.

Any student who takes spring 2020 courses is eligible to change their grades to one of the three options.

Once final grades are posted, students will have a week to change their grades to one of the alternatives if they wish to do so.

Students can use the GPA calculator in LionPATH now and replace their class credits with a zero to figure out their hypothetical GPA with optional alternative grading.

Penn State is working on developing a system that will allow students to choose one of the optional grades. It will provide students with guidance in the coming weeks.

If a student chooses one of the optional alternative grading options, they will show up on students' transcripts. Penn State said it is unsure and not in control of how optional alternative grading is treated by grad schools or employers.

