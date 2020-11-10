Dennis Prager, founder of Prager University and conservative talk show host, appeared as the fall speaker Monday night during an event hosted by Turning Point USA at Penn State via Zoom.

PragerU is a conservative non-profit organization that publishes short videos, including those titled “Where are the moderate muslims?” “Why you should love fossil fuel” and “How to steal an election: Mail-in ballots.”

According to its website, PragerU — which is not an accredited academic institution — has amassed more than 4.2 billion views.

Throughout his hour and a half long talk, Prager gave his opinion on systemic racism, the distinction between leftism and liberalism, freedom of speech and the importance of marriage.

Prager, who has been a columnist and radio talk show host for more than three decades, began by addressing what he called “the racism thing,” or the charge that systemic racism remains a prevalent issue in the United States.

He began this discussion by attacking “The 1619 Project” by the New York Times — a project that aims to reframe American history by tracing the history of slavery to the arrival of the first ship carrying enslaved Africans in modern day Virginia.

Prager rejected the ideas that he said stemmed from the project, calling it “a lie” that the United States was founded in 1619.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, who conceived the idea for the project, said it never argued against the premise that the United States was founded in 1776, but wanted to highlight how slavery “was foundational to America.”

Prager, who condemned the practice of slavery, said the history of American figures such as Thomas Jefferson and George Washington having slaves was true, but “irrelevant.”

“The question as to who had slaves is not a moral question,” he said. “It’s an irrelevant question — it was ubiquitous, it was universal.”

Prager, who comes from a Jewish background and remains religious, also discussed his own upbringing and his parent’s experiences with antisemitism in the U.S., as he said they were barred from entering law firms and buying homes in certain areas.

Despite this, he recalled that his parents told him and his brother that they were “the luckiest Jews in Jewish history to be American,” as they believed their children would have more opportunities in the U.S. than elsewhere.

This, he said, is “the way to look at the situation,” effectively dismissing the ideas of female oppression, white privilege and systemic racism in America.

“You’re the luckiest woman in the world to be an American woman,” he said. “You’re the luckiest Blacks in the world to be an American Black. You’re the luckiest Jew in the world outside of Israel to be an American Jew.”

Throughout his discussion, Prager criticized his own notions of leftism, and made a distinction between liberals and leftists in multiple ways.

While liberals “love America,” Prager said leftists “hate America,” “don’t value truth” as liberals do and “want to control” conservatives.

He also expressed his support of "colorblindness," or the idea of not acknowledging or seeing another individual's race. Prager said attributing any importance to race was a “purely undiluted racist attitude.”

“The only people who think skin color is important is the Ku Klux Klan and the left — that means a lot of your professors probably,” Prager said.

While he argued that the leftists' “trinity” was race, gender and class, he said there were three principles of America: Liberty, E Pluribus unum and “in God we trust.”

He confirmed his conservative values as he spoke against free education and health care, adding the “American ideal” involved a person taking care of themselves and those around them.

“There is something pathetic in letting the government take care of me,” he said.

Prager discussed the importance of other liberties such as freedom of speech, acknowledging some of the things that he has previously said may be regarded as microaggressions and hate speech by others. He said even speech that some might deem offensive must still be allowed to protect one’s right to free speech.

The latter American principles he discussed support the idea that one’s American identity must come first and his religious belief that one’s rights must stem from God.

Prager has also used his nationally syndicated broadcasting platform and has released books such as “Happiness is a Real Problem” to give advice on happiness and marriage.

During his talk, he said even those who are atheist should adopt Judeo-Christian values by marrying because “they work better.”

He equated maturation with marriage, saying “you grow up when you get married.” Prager, who has previously been vocal about his opposition to same-sex marriage, said marriage should be “between a man and a woman.”

Despite the fact that there has been no significant proof of voter fraud in the 2020 election, Prager said “there was little holding back many Democratic officials from corrupting an election.”

He claimed leftists had a “moral reason” to cheat because of their belief that President Donald Trump was a dictator and white supremacist.

He mentioned a hypothetical scenario in a “Philadelphia voting facility,” in which such an election official might be motivated to cheat. Trump has previously attacked the electoral process in Philadelphia tweeting that the city has “a rotten history on election integrity.”

“Philadelpiha has got a rotten history on election integrity.” @Varneyco @FoxBusiness — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

Prager concluded by saying the U.S. was in the midst of a civil war, and referencing the fact that he had made this argument for years on his website.

In October 2003, he made a similar argument about the U.S. being caught up in drastic ideological division during George W. Bush’s presidency. Again, in March 2010, Prager made the same claim of America being in a civil war after former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act passed through the House of Representatives and was signed into law. He repeated this during a 2018 appearance on The Daily Wire and on his own radio show in February 2020.

Once again, Prager echoed the same sentiments, saying that while America had been in a civil war, “only one side has been fighting.”

“Now conservatives are fighting back,” Prager said.

