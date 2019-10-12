This haunted house is not for the faint of heart, nor for the wary of clowns.

The Forensic Science Club at Penn State had attendants screaming with its CarnEVIL-themed haunted house fundraiser at the Spruce and Pine cottages this weekend, with a portion of funds raised going to Hope Exists After Rape Trauma (H.E.A.R.T.).

The haunted house brought Taylor Malave to the ground. While laying on the floor post-walk through, Malave (junior-art) felt that the actors certainly achieved their goal to scare.

“I’m just a really big baby, but I was terrified,” she said. “I can’t feel my body. My legs are numb… I need a nap now.”

Even still, she said she couldn’t deny it was fun. She said that, despite her terror, she would do it again.

Megan Bachinsky had “a lot of fun,” and she enjoyed seeing everyone’s reactions.

“It's fun going with a big group, because a lot of people get super scared,” Bachinsky (junior-energy engineering) said. “It’s funny to watch their reactions.”

Darius Collins was less than impressed.

“I wasn’t scared,” Collins, 10, said. “My sister was scared. I had to yell at the [carnival actor] and tell him he was scaring my sister. I said, ‘You’re scaring my sister, so stop!’”

Collins held his sister's hand through the entire walk through. He suggested that, to make the house scarier, the club should put more of the advertised sheep blood on the walls.

His sister, Kaylah Jones, confirmed she was terrified.

“I hated it. I don’t like being scared. I hated every second of it. I cried a little bit,” Jones (junior-English) said.

She was glad her brother stood by her side throughout the experience, and said she was “really glad” she went to the bathroom before entering the house.

For Morgan Rockey, one of the tour guides and members of the Forensics Science Club, watching people get scared was the best part.

“It’s literally the best thing to see people… scream their heads off and get scared,” Rockey (junior-forensic science) said. “It’s what I live for.”

She’s seen her fair share of people getting scared in her three years of being a tour guide.

She recalled her first year as a tour guide, when someone in her group punched an actor. Last year, someone else peed themselves out of fear.

Club president Kelli Spector-Smith said she hopes her and the club's hard work paid off and that a lot of people were able to get a good scare.

After a turnout of 250 people on Thursday night, Spector-Smith (junior-math) was anticipating about 500 in attendance for both Friday and Saturday night.

“I hope everyone has fun and I hope it’s scary,” she said.

If you’re looking for a good scare, never fear — the haunted house is open from 8:00 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 12. It is located at the Spruce and Pine Cottages on campus, and admission is $5.