A U.S. federal district court judge in Massachusetts announced Tuesday that the federal government's Immigration and Customs Enforcement has agreed to revoke their policy of deporting international students whose college class schedules go completely online and prevented them from obtaining visas to study online in the states.

The policy would have deported many international students across the country who attend universities that have gone completely online in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic. Penn State international students with online course schedules would have been affected by the policy.

The announcement comes following Penn State's recent decision to join an amicus brief, along with 58 other universities and colleges, suing ICE's controversial policy.

RELATED

Penn State joins in filing amicus brief against new international student policies Penn State joined 58 other universities on Monday in filing an amicus brief to override U.S.…