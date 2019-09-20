When a performer comes to Penn State in concert, it’s important and more fun to know the songs beforehand.

Rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer Ty Dolla $ign will be performing on Sept. 21 on the HUB Lawn. The artist’s performance is a part of the Student Programming Association’s (SPA) and Movin’ On’s fall concert.

Ty Dolla $ign has hit songs his own but is better known for his collaborations with artists like Nicki Minaj, Mac Miller and Post Malone. There are definitely some Ty Dolla $ign songs to get familiar with before the rapper takes the stage Saturday night.

8. “Cinderella” by Mac Miller feat. Ty Dolla $ign

A track off of Mac Miller’s 2016 album “The Divine Femimnine”, “Cinderella” is a ballad rap track from the late rapper Mac Miller. Since Miller’s death, Ty Dolla $ign has performed the song in honor of the late rapper. The ballad is accompanied by Ty Dolla $ign smooth vocals on the chorus. He was close friends with Miller prior to his death on Sept. 7 in 2018.

7. “Swalla” by Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign

This Carribean-influenced fast paced track is a single released in 2017. The song features verses from Derulo, Ty Dolla $ign and Nicki Minaj. He shows off his rap and singing skills in his well-constructed verse. This song peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and famously fueled the Minaj and Remy Ma’s 2017 rap controversy.

6. “Blase” by Ty Dolla $ign feat. Future and Rae Sremmurd

“Blase” comes off of Dolla $ign’s 2015 debut album “Free TC”. The song peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop airplay charts. The track features a chorus sung by both rapper Future and Dolla $ign as well as verses from both artists. “Blase” is the lead single from his “Free TC” album.

5. “Work From Home” by Fifth Harmony feat. Ty Dolla $ign

This is a track from Fifth Harmony’s 2017 album “7/27”. The song features a verse from Dolla $ign, adding a rap flare to the song. This shows his versatility having a successful verse on an upbeat pop song. “Work from Home” peak at No.12 on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts on of Dolla $ign’s highest charting songs to date.

4. “Or Nah” (Remix) by Ty Dolla $ign feat. The Weeknd, Wiz Khalifa and DJ Mustard

With DJ Mustard on the beat and racy verses from rap artist Wiz Khalifa and R&B/Pop singer The Weeknd and Ty Dolla $ign, this song is a party starter. The track comes off of his album “Beach House EP” (2014) and peaked at #12 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

3. “Hot Girl Summer” by Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign

This recently released track defines the now popular term “Hot Girl Summer”. Ty Dolla $ign lends his vocals in the chorus while rappers Nicki Mianj and Megan Thee Stallion set the song ablaze with hot rap verses. The song peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

2. “Psycho” by Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign

This track off of Post Malone’s No.1 album “Beerbongs and Bentleys” peaked at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is Ty Dolla Sign’s highest charting song to date. Ty Dolla $ign lends his calming vocals on this fun and exciting track.

1. “Paranoid” Ty Dolla $ign feat. B.O.B

While this track isn’t Ty Dolla $ign’s highest charting single, it’s one of his most popular tracks. The DJ Mustard produced song also garnered the artist a lot of notoriety and was positively received by critics. The remix of the song also garnered a lot of attention with verses from R&B artist Trey Songz and rapper French Montana.