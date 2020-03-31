Penn State Housing will refund students with a housing and food contract 50 percent of their room and board fees along with any leftover dollars on a student's meal plan, according to an email sent by the Housing Assignment Office.

The refund includes the spring semester room charge and the campus meal plan base cost both multiplied by 50 percent. The refund percentage is a declining proration throughout the semester.

The 50 percent proration rate was set because students were only on campus for 8 out of the full 16-week semester.

Any student who did not leave campus following spring break will not receive the full 50 percent refund.

Remaining dining dollars from students' campus meal plans will be refunded at a prorate.

Students will be able to find their refund amounts on the eLiving system. The refunds will be sent through LionPath accounts beginning the first week of April. Penn State has recommended students set up an eRefund account to ensure the quickest refunds.

LionCash+ balances will carry over into the next semester and are currently active on students' accounts. Seniors with a remaining balance are able to contact Housing in order to receive a refund.

President Barron announced students would receive prorated refunds at a virtual town hall for students and parents on March 24. The decision was made as students were encouraged not to return to campus to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.