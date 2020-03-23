Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many people are practicing social distancing — or keeping space between yourself and others when out in public and staying in smaller groups — in order to slow the spread of disease.

Students have been impacted by this change of lifestyle as the virus continues to spread throughout the country.

“I definitely practice social distancing,” Naomi Christiansen said. “I live in New York City, which has the most coronavirus cases to date [in the United States], and predictably, is probably going to continue to be hit the hardest by the virus.”

Christiansen (freshman-international relations) lives with seven other family members, three of which have underlying health conditions, and recognizes the danger they could be in if she got sick.

“In the interest of keeping them safe, I haven't left my house in over a week,” Christiansen said. “I'm an extrovert, so this is hell, but I know it's necessary not just for my family, but for my city.”

Used to being out and about, she said her life has changed a lot due to the virus.

“I'm someone who likes to go out as much as possible when I'm home,” Christiansen said, “Now, however, I'm stuck indoors, I can't go anywhere and the subway is the last place anyone would want to be right now as it's probably the least safe place in the city from the virus. I would never stay at home this long if I didn't take this pandemic as seriously as I do.”

Even if her life has changed for the time being, Christiansen still tries to carry on with some parts of normal life.

“The way I try to go about normal life is by taking some time out of my day to be by myself, call friends and watch movies. Most of all, I try to remember the important things that I need to do, like keep up with my academics and apply for internships,” Christiansen said, “These are things that mattered before coronavirus and will matter even more when this is over. I try to remind myself of those important goals so I don't lose track of what I still need to do and so I remember that eventually, this will end.”

Isabella Porter has halted activities in public in order to help reduce the spread of disease, but faces the reality that complete isolation isn't possible with family around.

“I stopped seeing friends and going out to eat, however I am still seeing family members that aren't in my immediate family. I am avoiding the general public to flatten the curve, but isolation is not possible for my family,” Porter (freshman-biobehavioral health) said.

Because she is only able to see friends from home during breaks, Porter said avoiding contact is difficult, but necessary.

“It is hard because everyone is home but we can't see each other or catch up,” Porter said, “But I would definitely rather not see friends for a few weeks to prevent this from going on for months.”

Porter said her daily life has changed, and she now must adapt to a new routine.

“Being home and taking online classes totally changed my routine. I can wake up later because I don't have to leave for classes,” Porter said. “I usually would run errands or go out to eat with friends, but I am only leaving my house for the grocery store or essential trips.”

With all the measures and precautions that she is taking, Porter hopes to help limit any chance the virus has to spread. However, she also has concerns on how social distancing can affect her as an individual.

“I hope that this will help flatten the curve, I never realized how much time I had spent with so many people in communal places, and how many germs we must share as a society,” Porter said. “But I do worry that isolation will have a poor effect on mental health.”

Joseph Lu must deal with social distancing as well, and is looking ahead to the next semester as a reason for it.

“[I social distance] because my parents make me, and because I want to go back to school in the fall. If we don’t do enough to stop it now, we might not go back later,” Lu (freshman-pre-medicine) said.

Lu has also had to adapt to a new routine in order to combat the virus.

“I’m stuck at home and can’t go outside, to the gym, to hang with friends, to go to the library,” Lu said.

Seamus Connolly has been social distancing in concern that he might come into contact with someone currently infected.

“I don’t know who has the virus since people are testing positive for coronavirus with no symptoms,” Connolly (freshman-mechanical engineering) said.

Although he said he believes social distancing is important, he said that he wishes there were other methods, as well.

“I am not sure whether or not there is a better way to combat the virus, but I hope someone finds one so I don’t have to social distance as much,” Connolly said.

Even though it is an effective tactic, Connolly recognizes the difficulty of being home with old friends, yet still feeling far away at times.

“It is very hard because I have seen friends already since being home from spring break and last weekend a couple of my friends could not hang out because of the virus,” Connolly said, “Right now I’m debating whether or not I should hang out with my friends on the weekends.”