Penn State has canceled all spring break embedded course travel due to the spread of the coronavirus, according to an email sent to students who planned to partake in this travel.

The decision will impact all spring break and late March programming abroad.

Penn State Global Programs will work with faculty members to ensure students receive full refunds for course and travel fees and economy class flight costs, the email states.

According to the email, the decision was made "out of an abundance of caution and the understanding that decisions made by local authorities in other countries regarding who may enter the country, who could be subject to changing quarantine requirements, what transportation options are available, and what public sites may be open are all changing daily."

The university reports it has closely monitored the spread of the coronavirus. There are currently no known cases at Penn State or in Pennsylvania.

Penn State is requiring members of the community who have traveled to CDC Warning Level 3 countries — China, Iran, Italy and South Korea — to undergo a two-week home quarantine.

Last week, the university canceled all short-term faculty-led programs to Italy and Japan due to the virus.

Italy, China and South Korea were put on the university's restricted travel list, meaning members of the Penn State community must receive permission from the provost or university risk officer to travel to these countries.

On Friday, Penn State said it is working to bring home students studying in Italy.

To stay up-to-date with Penn State's response to the virus, you can click here.