The image of man consoling and hugging a woman is the favorite photo of Steph Chambers, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The image depicts an umpire who grabbed a woman and pulled her to safety before she was able to jump off a bridge.

"Aesthetically, it’s maybe not perfect, but the story behind it will always stick with me," Chambers said. "How beautiful his love was for her that day. They don’t even know each other...That will always stay with me. That photo, that image, and I think sometimes, maybe the best photos are not always technically perfect, but they can still display a lot of love.”

Tuesday night, Chambers presented a lecture at Foster Auditorium in the Paterno Library, in which she detailed her career. Chambers specializes in sports photography — specifically high school sports — but has taken a diverse range of photos for the Post-Gazette.

The auditorium was a full house, with many students intensely listening to Chambers explain the technique and passion behind her images.

Chambers, along with other Post-Gazette reporters, won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news reporting for coverage of the Tree of Life synagogue shooting. Chambers took photos and shot a video of the vigil that took place the night of the shooting.

When reflecting on being a photojournalist, Chambers said the most important part of her job is to be a human first, and then a photographer.

"We are people with emotions and we can empathize with people that we see every day," she said, "and we can empathize with our cameras, especially because that’s what our job is.”

Student Taylor Burk said she came to the event because she is "really into" photojournalism, even though it isn't her major.

"I just wanted to come and hear [Chambers'] story," Burk (senior-global and international studies) said. "All of her photos that I saw online were awesome, so I wanted to hear more about them.”

Burk said her favorite part of the presentation was hearing Chambers' perspective on capturing emotion in pictures.

"I think that’s an important piece — to make them not just pictures, but to tell the story behind them," she said.

Student Shyam Ramachandran said he attended the lecture because of his interest in sports photojournalism.

"[I enjoyed Chambers] talking about all of the images and the way she did each shot. I use images when doing sports reporting," Ramachandran (sophomore-broadcast journalism) said. "You don’t realize the amount of work that goes into it or the amount of thought process that goes into it from the photographers."

RELATED

+2 New York-based journalist Yessenia Funes urges action against climate change Illuminated by fluorescent lights and glued to the cedar podium at the front of the room, Ye…