Penn State will celebrate the eighth annual Military Appreciation Week, dedicated to honoring service members, veterans and military families, — from Nov. 8 to 16.

The theme of this year’s Military Appreciation Week is to honor those who fought and served during World War II. The week will coincide with the 75th year anniversary of D-Day and the GI Bill.

The week will begin with a Military Appreciation Men’s Basketball Game at 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 9 in the Bryce Jordan Center.

The following day at 2:00 p.m., the Women’s Basketball team will show their appreciation for the military during the Military Appreciation Women’s Basketball Game in the Bryce Jordan Center.

That same day, a Freedom 5K for PTSD run will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help raise money for veterans who face post-traumatic stress disorder.

From 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Nov. 11, the Penn State Student Veteran Organization will host the annual Veterans Day Ceremony in honor of Veterans Day and to thank all who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Nov. 15 will bring the screening of the film “Journey to Normal: Women of War Come Home” from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the State Theatre. The documentary explores the journey of eight women who served in combat zones on the front lines of Afghanistan through the first two years of their reintegration.

The week will conclude with a Military Appreciation tailgate from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 16 in the Bryce Jordan Center and a Military Appreciation tailgate football game in Beaver Stadium.

The Military Appreciation tailgate is sponsored by Penn State, and Walmart will host the free tailgate with food, entertainment and a resource fair.

The time for the Military Appreciation tailgate football game has yet to be announced. It will recognize America's Greatest Generation.