In a recent Reddit post, a Penn State student said teaching assistants have an unfair amount of power in the classroom.

However, other students disagreed.

Many students such as Hannah Myers said the amount of power TAs have should be determined by their level of involvement in the class.

“If they are doing a lot of outside work with the students, then they should get a say in [grading],” Myers said.

Myers (junior-kinesiology) said if TAs are just there to clarify questions, they should not be as involved in the grading process.

Olivia Walsh agreed, and said the power TAs have should be determined by their amount of interaction with students.

“It depends how involved they are in the class themselves, and how much they teach and interact with the students,” Walsh (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Nonetheless, Elizabeth McWilliams and Margaret Tadlock both said TAs should have a decent amount of power since they are closer with the students.

“I think they see it more closely than professors do,” McWilliams (freshman-biomedical engineering) said. “I don’t think TAs have enough control over anything.”

Tadlock (freshman-civil engineering) said TAs should have around 20% involvement in grading.

“They know more about the students than the professors,” Tadlock said.

On the other hand, some students like Desmond Taylor felt TAs should have less involvement due to their lack of experience compared to professors.

“TAs don’t know what's applicable in real life,” Taylor said.

Taylor (senior-film) said TAs should have minimal involvement in grading.

“A more experienced, or more veteran, person would know what points are more valuable than others,” Taylor said.

He also thought TAs tend to be more biased in grading.

“I’ve seen if you have a good relationship with the TA, odds are you are going to get a good grade in the class,” Taylor said.

Aiden Matunis echoed Taylor’s sentiments.

“There are classes where TAs grade everything, which is too much power on them,” Matunis (sophomore-biotechnology) said. “They aren’t trained to be doing those things.”

Ryan Driscoll said TAs should be involved with grading, as long as they follow a guide to prevent bias.

“I have had cases where me and my friend have the same exact answer — not copying — and one of us gets a higher grade,” Driscoll (senior-health policy administration) said.