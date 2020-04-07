The Smeal College of Business announced via email Monday afternoon significant changes in the entrance-to-major requirements for all current sophomores in the college.

Students pursuing accounting, finance and supply chain and information systems degrees who enrolled in summer 2018, fall 2018 and spring 2019 no longer have entrance-to-major grade point average requirements.

The change comes after Penn State's decision to move all classes online for the remainder of the semester amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For all other students, accounting and supply chain and information systems both still require a 3.2 GPA within entrance-to-major courses, while Finance requires a 3.5 GPA.

While the entrance-to-major requirements have changed, previously set cumulative GPA requirements are the same for all nine business majors, according to the email.

The credit window students could apply for majors in Smeal has also changed. The lower limit has shrunk from 44 cumulative credits to 40, while the upper limit remains unchanged at 59 credits.

Students seeking further information are recommended to contact their academic advisors.

