According to activist and author Patrisse Cullors, every generation should be a part of the Black Lives Matter movement, regardless of age or background.

Cullors, a community organizer best known for co-founding the Black Lives Matter movement with her friend Alicia Garza, spoke at a virtual lecture and Q&A session Thursday night held by Penn State's Student Programming Association.

Cullors said she felt compelled to start the movement in 2013 after George Zimmerman was acquitted in the killing of Trayvon Martin.

Despite her efforts, however, Cullors said she never saw it as activism, but rather as work that is not separate from the rest of her life.

“[Garza and I] were called to action through our love of our community,” Cullors said. ”We created this phrase. We saw the media impact it had on Black people using the phrase, and we understood that we wanted to do more. It couldn’t just be something that lived online.”

Before she was old enough to have learned the word “poverty," Cullors recognized that it existed within her neighborhood.

“I would envision a world and a place that we would live in that could provide that joy and happiness, and I think the first place that organizers have to lean into is our imagination,” Cullors said.

Cullors emphasized that imagining a better world to live in is the first step to helping a community. Organizers should be challenging, exposing and interrupting issues that need to undergo change, but those issues don't have to be national, Cullors said, citing specific examples such efforts to reform the Los Angeles school police department.

Although Cullors received backlash for her role in the BLM movement, some going so far as to call her a terrorist and send her death threats, she dismisses the criticism because focusing on opposers does nothing to help reach her goals.

“This is what happens every time we push and challenge and rise up,” Cullors said. “White nationalism also does. Our work was to keep being present for Black people and not allow ourselves to be derailed.”

Cullors offered advice to community members, especially to Penn State students, who want to enact change after the recent deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. She said Penn State faculty and staff need to be held accountable for their actions regarding campus policing.

“I think the students on [Penn State's] campus need to have real conversations with faculty about their relationship and role with police on campus,” Cullors said. “I think it’s important that these conversations that are happening in the streets also inside these educational settings... this is the moment to have bold and courageous demands of your university.”

