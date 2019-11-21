The weekly meeting of the University Park Undergraduate Association passed two pieces of legislation and discussed assembly goals for the remainder of the semester.

Resolution “Support of Advocate Penn State’s Campaign to Propose Funding Increase for Penn State” was first to the floor, and states that UPUA supports Advocate Penn State’s campaign to prompt Governor Wolf to increase 2020-2021 state appropriation by 6.7 percent.

The legislation also pushes for students to utilize Advocate Penn State as a platform to ensure student voices are heard.

These state appropriations comprise a majority of Penn State’s revenue, with some of the funding used to aid in-state tuition for a large number of Penn State undergraduate students. Other uses for the appropriations support ventures in agriculture, technology and health.

The resolution passed unanimously.

Bill “Funding for Mental Health and Wellness Week 2019” came to the floor to allocate $6,405 for the events and speakers that will occur during Mental Health and Wellness Week from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6.

The Mental Health and Wellness Roundtable will provide wellness bags to provide tools and resources and host events to allow for dialogue and discussion on topics ranging from the stigma that surrounds mental health and positive ways to cope with stress and anxiety, as well as self-care.

RELATED

Some events that will take place throughout the week include “Movies for Mental Health” on Dec. 3 in collaboration with the nonprofit organization Art with Impact, and a lecture by transgender athlete Schuyler Bailar on Dec. 4 in collaboration with the Student Programming Association. Along with the week’s events, daily tabling by UPUA representatives will occur in the HUB-Robeson Center.

The bill passed 38-1-0.

Chief justice Rachel Schuchman noted during her report that the community group seat report has been sent to the General Assembly and will be discussed and voted during assembly on Dec. 4. No amendments can be made to the report and the seat will join UPUA starting with the 15th assembly.

With Thanksgiving break approaching soon, reports by chair of the facilities committee Marlowe Galbraith, chair of governmental affairs committee Zachary McKay and director of communications Liza Buschinski advertised Lyft subsidies and Sami’s Law again to ensure safe travel home.

To open assembly, Penn State’s chief sustainability officer Paul Shrivastava began with a presentation regarding the misconceptions that surround sustainability and the urge to “rebalance” the environment starting at a “bioregional level.” Additionally, he spoke about how Penn State is working to implement the 17 Sustainable Development Goals into courses and campus lifestyle.

Student insurance advocate for University Health Services Natahsha Gates spoke on her new position and action plan for the job. She expressed her passion for student advocacy and hopes to make health insurance more easily accessible.

The first order of new business was the confirmation of freshmen council member Tim Tierney as secretary, as nominated by speaker Tom Sarabok.

Tierney noted that he has experience as secretary for his local mock government in high school and as a residence life representative and representative for faculty senate at Bowling Green State University prior to transferring to Penn State. Tierney was confirmed, which lead to an overwhelming applause by his fellow freshman council members.

RELATED