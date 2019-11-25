For students who come from different backgrounds, Thanksgiving is somewhat of an unfamiliar holiday — yet many celebrate Turkey Day in their own variation.

Joseph Vandy Sengeh, who is from West Africa, is one of many international students who decided to stay in State College over the Thanksgiving break.

As the president of Penn State’s Pan-African Professional Alliance, Sengeh (graduate-material science and engineering) serves to include and connect students of the African diaspora to Penn State culture.

Sengeh is originally from Sierra Leone, West Africa, but has lived in the Netherlands for two years and later moved to Minnesota, where he attended a four-year college for his undergraduate degree.

He said he has had experience with American Thanksgiving traditions because of his time in the United States.

Sengeh also lived with host families for some time, and has experienced firsthand what an American Thanksgiving looks like.

Although Sengeh is not going home for Thanksgiving, he still plans to celebrate the holiday.

“I don’t have any plans yet, but maybe I’ll join one of the Christian groups for dinner that night,” Sengeh said. “But one way or another, I will celebrate.”

On Thursday, Nov. 21, the Pan-African Professional Alliance held a “Friendsgiving.”

While they will not eat the traditional foods Americans eat on this holiday, the premise of the event is similar to that of Americans — to sit together and eat a meal.

“It’s a great way to bring people together to eat a meal,” Sengeh said beforehand. “I don’t know what we will eat, but people will probably bring pizza or food from their countries to celebrate. We are trying to keep it simple, though.”

Sengeh noted many of the international students who stay on campus try to get together over the break.

He said it’s a good time for “people to feel at home” and share a meal with one another.

Mai Antarasen, an international student from Thailand, also said Thanksgiving is a time to be with her community.

“I do like American Thanksgiving, this culture makes me feel warm,” Antarasen (sophomore-astronomy) said. “Since Thailand doesn’t have a lot of long breaks, I think this tradition is awesome for the family to be with each other.”

On Nov. 20, Penn State Global Programs offered a Thanksgiving dinner that Antarasen attended.

Over this Thanksgiving break, Antarasen plans to go to Florida with her friends from Thailand, as she does most years.

Ilya Mikrashevskiy, an international student from Russia and the president of the Russian Student Association, also plans to go to Florida — Miami and Orlando — with her friends over the break.

Mikrashevskiy (senior-psychology) said she hasn’t seen her family in over a year and a half, as they live in China, even though she is from Russia.

She said she doesn’t celebrate the holiday because it’s not part of her culture, but believes it’s a good opportunity for family and friends to be together.

“There are a lot of people in this world who don’t have access to food, so a holiday that is set to remind those to give thanks for the things we have is so important,” Mikransheviskiy said.

Mikrasheviskiy said she loves the meaning of the holiday, and although she doesn’t plan to celebrate in the traditional way, she wants to make a special dinner with her friends while they are in Florida to honor and be grateful for what they have.

As families from all across the globe are busy in their daily lives, Thanksgiving — or any form of the holiday — is such an important thing to celebrate, according to Sengeh.

“This is a time to be grateful and to reach out to those you love,” Sengeh said. “It’s hard to see one another sometimes, but the meaning of this holiday to come together and share a meal is amazing.”