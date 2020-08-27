When I accepted my 2020 housing contract last November, I never expected to be living in a hotel on campus for my sophomore year.

But then a global pandemic happened.

One of the many changes Penn State made in response to the coronavirus pandemic was opening the Nittany Lion Inn to on-campus students who wanted or needed to have a single room this academic year.

Growing up watching “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” I have always wanted to have free rein over an entire hotel while taking advantage of all of the amenities it has to offer.

I was originally slated to live in Beaver Hall, and anyone who is familiar with Pollock Halls knows that social distancing would be very hard to achieve.

So, I emailed the Penn State Housing’s Assignment Office to try to secure a spot in the Inn so I could keep myself and my peers safe while in State College.

It was actually a pretty simple process — I just asked if there were any available rooms and if it would be possible that I switch areas.

And then my housing assignment was officially changed the next day.

My family and I are fortunate enough to be able to take on the extra cost of having a single room, but the Inn is $851 cheaper per semester than the comparable Eastview Terrace.

When I was accepted to live in the Inn, I was super excited because I — like many students my age — had never lived in a hotel for an extended period of time.

I arrived on campus and the move-in process was seamless. Unlike other areas on campus, the Inn gave me enough breathing room to move in while isolating as best I could from others.

I got my electronic room key and entered my room for the first time — looking into a room of outdated furniture and two queen beds.

Why in the world do I need two queen beds?

After somewhat-successfully moving all my belongings into the room, I started to take a look around for the room inspection process required for all on-campus students to avoid any unwarranted damage costs.

The wallpaper had scuffs and was coming apart at some corners, the window was dinged up and had spiderwebs, and I even saw a little beetle of some kind in my bathroom.

I thought this was a luxury hotel.

While there were certainly problems with the room, it definitely beats a dorm in Pollock with a roommate two feet away at all times and without air-conditioning.

A long drive and a move-in all by myself complete, I prepared for bed so I could be fresh and wide awake for my first full day back at Penn State since early March.

The bathroom had plenty of room to put all my hygienic supplies and let me avoid having to lug all my stuff into a communal bathroom every time I needed to go.

The bed also exceeded my expectations, being much more comfortable and giving me much more room to shift in my sleep than the traditional twin beds in most other dorms.

In shorter terms, I didn’t have to worry about falling off my bed.

Other amenities included in the Inn were cable TV, lamps, a microfridge and individual temperature controls.

Now a few days into my stay at the Inn, I’ve realized something that I hadn’t thought about yet — I’m pretty far away from most places on campus.

Being in the northwest corner of campus, the Inn is a good hike away from a lot of spots like the HUB-Robeson Center, downtown and even Waring Commons.

It’s safe to say there are plenty of pros and cons of living at the Inn this semester, but it should definitely prove to be a unique experience for myself and the others living here until fall break.