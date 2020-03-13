Penn State Transportation Services announced that it will operate on spring break hours and schedules until Penn State resumes in-person classes.

Since the university is still open to faculty and staff, and students are still on campus, The Parking Office will continue to run under traditional hours. Regular parking regulations will remain in effect, according to a Penn State news release.

Fleet Operations will also continue to run under normal building and front office hours.

CATABus will continue to operate on its reduced service schedule, going back to regular operations on April 3, the release said. On campus, the Blue Loop will only run Monday through Friday, and the Red Link will run Monday through Saturday. The White Loop and Green Link will not operate during this time.

Shuttle service will operate under spring break hours, according to the release. The campus shuttle via Beaver Avenue will be out of service, and the campus shuttle via College Avenue and the Hershey Shuttle will remain on traditional scheduled hours.

RELATED