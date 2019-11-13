As winter in State College quickly approaches, the animals at Penn State prepare alongside students for the upcoming treacherous weather.

Christopher Uhl, a Penn State professor of biology, said the animal population tends to change once winter hits State College.

“Every year we have the winter visitation of the crows,” Uhl said. “They flock together, forage during the day, gather in the tops of trees and communicate a lot.”

Crows migrate to State College in the winter.

In general, crow populations tend to increase in the winter, when crows primarily tend to roost, according to Cornell University.

Other birds, however, tend to “get the hell out of” State College, according to Uhl.

Meanwhile, insects stay underground once the cold hits.

Even humans tend to change their behavior for winter, Uhl said.

“[Humans] change time by putting the clocks back,” Uhl said. “These are cultural things that we [as humans] do to deal with winter.”

Uhl also discussed the behaviors of squirrels, and how much the squirrel population means to the students on campus.

For Mary Krupa, the squirrels became a part of her identity as Penn State’s “squirrel girl” or “squirrel whisperer.”

During her time at Penn State, Krupa became known for dressing up a squirrel named “Sneezy the Penn State Squirrel” in various outfits and running the “sneezysquirrel” Instagram page.

Since the squirrels at Penn State are tree squirrels, they do not hibernate in the winter, but they are less active, according to Krupa.

According to the Lincoln Park Zoo, squirrels prepare for winter by eating lots of food and “fattening up.” In the past few months, squirrels have been bulking up for winter by burying their food, and digging their food up later to eat.

According to Uhl, the squirrels in State College are fatter than regular squirrels — due to their ability to readily access food in the area highly populated by humans.

“The squirrels are appreciative of the food from the students, especially in the winter,” Krupa said.

Krupa spoke very highly of squirrels’ intelligence, and even expressed that they are good at “remembering human faces.”

Today, Krupa still lives in State College and works for a non-profit — The ACRES Project — to support adults who have autism. She also works at the science museum Discovery Space and has an internship at Shaver’s Creek to help take care of birds.