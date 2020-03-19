Penn State will hold two virtual town halls on March 24 to answer questions about the coronavirus and the transition to remote learning, according to a university press release.

The first town hall will focus on faculty and staff, and the second on students and their families.

Both town halls will feature Penn State President Eric Barron, Executive Vice President and Provost Nick Jones, and biology professor and researcher Matthew Ferrari, as well as other university faculty members whose positions are relevant to the subject of each town hall.

The town halls will be livestreamed at LiveEvents.psu.edu, and will be recorded and archived for future viewing.

Both town halls will last an hour and a half. The first, for faculty and staff, will begin at 10 a.m. The second, for students and families, will begin at 3 p.m.

Interested parties may submit questions before and during both events through an anonymous form or by emailing questions@psu.edu. Questions will be read anonymously during the town halls regardless of their method of submission.

Click here to access the question form.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Penn State immunology professors reflect on gravity of the coronavirus With cases of the coronavirus spreading rapidly across the globe, the World Health Organizat…