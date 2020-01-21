Liberal Arts students will have the opportunity for career networking and professional learning during Liberal Arts Career Week, which will be held next week in 134 HUB from Jan. 27 to 31.

Various panels, employers and workshops will be available for students to attend and foster their knowledge on future career paths and job choices. Each day will bring about different sections and focuses.

On Monday, there will be a career crash course to help students get started in researching pathways, followed by peer-to-peer career advice, in which students will offer help, resources and assistance to others. A “Stepping out of Your Comfort Zone” event is also scheduled, which will detail how improv skills can help in a professional setting.

On Tuesday, “Paying the Way” will start the day, explaining how to properly budget for studying abroad and internships. Next, “Translating PhD Training for Non-Academic Careers” will center on how graduate school training can be translated into non-academic professions.

A network etiquette session will also be held to train students about the manners needed in the professional world.

On Wednesday, a professional interviewing session will take place, in which students will learn the do’s and don’ts of interviews, how to market their liberal arts degrees and how to use their degree to their advantage in various industries.

A meet and greet with various employers and job recruiters is also scheduled for Wednesday.

On Thursday, the day will begin with a LinkedIn information session. During the session, professional head-shots for LinkedIn will be taken. Students can also learn how to create a competitive and strong resume.

The day will end with “Get Hired”, a session that will allow students to go into the minds of bosses and chose who to hire when considering applicants in a job.

Finally, on Friday, a law school information session will be held and a gap year explanation seminar will teach students what to do after graduation. The day will wrap up with a graduate school session, which will offer advice from current graduate students and information on how to apply.