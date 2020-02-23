Throughout THON, dancers fight sleep deprivation, dehydration, nausea and fatigue, but a group of students are there to make sure these dancers stay healthy.

Nursing students who work at THON’s nursing station help dancers get their medication and stay as healthy as possible during the dance marathon.

Upperclassmen nursing students have the option to work at THON for hours towards their pediatric and clinical rotation.

According to Daniel Roberts (senior-nursing), a nursing captain, students who work at the nursing station begin organizing for THON right before Thanksgiving break.

As THON approaches, organizers collect dancers’ health history and the medications they take. Then the week before THON, dancers drop off the medication that they’ll need for the weekend.

Roberts described the week before THON as “chaos,” but very organized.

The nursing station organizes all of the information into a spreadsheet with the times each dancer will need medication and the doses they’ll take.

“There’s a lot of things that have to be organized correctly in order to make sure that we can pull all this off,” Roberts said.

During THON, dancers mostly come to the nursing station to receive their medication, but they can also come if they need pain medication or have other health issues, Abigail Strickland (senior-nursing) said.

Strickland who works at the nursing station, said that the main reasons that dancers come to the nursing station, besides medication, are things like pain, swelling in their feet, and nausea from fatigue and dehydration.

Daniel Rittie (junior-nursing), who also works at the nursing station, added that sometimes dancers will come to the nursing station if they think they’ve sprained something. In this case, the nursing station will determine whether this is correct and send the dancer to an on-site physical trainer if necessary.

If a dancer has a more serious health problem, the nursing station will direct them to Emergency Medical Services.

As the weekend progresses, the dancers get more and more tired and more likely to experience problems like pain and dehydration.

Because of the difficulties and stressors that dancers experience, nurses are careful in their interactions with dancers.

“It can be difficult to interact with someone who’s sleep deprived,” Roberts said.

“They’re nice to us, because we get them their pain meds,” Strickland joked.

Roberts said that dancers who are especially sleep deprived might not be able to identify if they are given the incorrect medication or dose, so nurses are extra careful as THON progresses.

The nurses station collects dancers’ health history before THON so that they know how to respond in the worst-case scenario, but to Roberts’ knowledge, they have never needed to use the information.

"Everybody’s been really healthy so we’re blessed for that," Roberts said.

Although the environment is unorthodox, the nurses’ job isn’t “anything different than what we normally do,” Strickland said.

Rittie, who is working at the nursing station for the first time, said that the experience was “pretty much what I expected.”

The nurses do get tired — each nurse is required to work a four-hour shift, but they have the option to work for longer. Rittie was at THON from 10 p.m. on Saturday until at least 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Still, Strickland, Roberts and Rittie all said working at THON was a good experience.

“I was really happy I was able to do this,” Rittie said.

Roberts said working at THON was “really rewarding.”

“It’s cool to work with people who are passionate about the health of others, because as nurses we’re passionate about their health,” Roberts said. “It’s nice to be given the opportunity to keep these people healthy as they fight for a really good cause.”