Assistant professor of education Efraín Marimón is more than a professor at Penn State — he has dedicated his life to social justice education and the restoration of justice.

Marimón was honored by the Council of Sustainable Leaders in fall 2019. He was the first faculty member to be honored by a group led by student leaders who aim to incorporate sustainability within their respective organizations.

Marimón creates community-embedded programs in areas such as social justice, law, human rights and education. He is the founder and program director of the D.C. Social Justice Teaching Fellowship.

He began this project due to a combination of his personal experiences and work as a teacher in Philadelphia.

“My drive is social justice,” Marimón said, “and I try to fight the injustice.”

The D.C. Social Justice Teaching Fellowship is a two-semester program which combines theoretical analysis and hands-on experience with law, education, policy and systems of inequity by teaching at under-resourced schools in Washington, D.C.

This spring will mark the D.C. Social Justice Teaching Fellowship’s fifth year, as it began in spring 2016.

Deja Lewis, a teacher for the D.C. Social Justice Teaching Fellowship, said her time spent there reinforced her passion for teaching.

“It unraveled more about who I was as a person.” Lewis said. “In everyday conversation, [Marimón] has taught me how to be a better teacher and friend. He also taught me how to turn students into thinkers.”

According to Lewis, the fellowship creates lesson plans about social justice and develops civil action proposals.

Classes consist of dismantling intersectionality and social justice with a joint collaboration and systematic manner.

Ashley Patterson, director of research for the D.C. Social Justice Fellowship, said this project was Marimón’s “brain child.”

“I thought there was no possible way this project would get organized,” Patterson said. “But he is a magic worker and got this program started.”

The program is designed for participants who want to infuse social justice in their chosen career paths, Patterson said.

Marimón is also the director of the Restorative Justice Initiative (RJI), a program designed to restore and strengthen incarcerated individuals by providing educational opportunities in many Pennsylvania correctional facilities.

“When you see the inherent inequity, you think about the need for change and the moral and social responsibility you have,” Marimón said.

The lack of education access and opportunities is a problem for incarcerated individuals, according to Marimón.

“Systemic injustice has embedded itself in education and incarnation,” Marimón said.

Marimón’s third project is the Street Law Program at Penn State Law. He conducts training on law-related education for international communities.

Patterson said she calls Marimón her “work husband” because it’s rare to meet someone who works as tirelessly as he does.

“When [Marimón] has to get something done, he does it with the highest level of quality,” Patterson said. “Even when he’s not the direct beneficiary.”

Marimón teaches and supervises law students in the Street Law Program — a program dedicated to teaching middle school and high school students in the State College and Bellefonte school districts law-related lessons about the Constitution and human rights.

According to Lewis, Marimón is a “wonderful” person who has dedicated much of his life to social justice.

“Whether you’re an elementary student, a high school student or a law student, [Marimón] is always there to teach and support students,” Lewis said.

For Patterson, she tries to keep her professional life and personal life separate — but with Marimón, she can’t.

“My kids know and love him,” Patterson said. “He’s the type of person you can’t keep in only one space of your life.”

