It was supposed to be my first trip outside of the country, and something I’ve been dreaming about since I was 5 years old.

Then, my May trip to London was canceled after Penn State decided to stop all university-affiliated travel through August.

While the dreaded email certainly came as a let down, it was expected and almost relieving to see it pop up in my inbox. At this point, I’d rather be safe than sorry.

However, it does feel a little bit rash for the university to cancel all trips months in advance. Maybe that’s just because I spent thousands of dollars for a week abroad.

I would like to say that I’ve spent hours consumed by this trip, planning every intricate detail for the week. I would like to say that getting my first passport was life changing, giving me access to anywhere I could possibly imagine.

The trip just didn’t seem real to me.

Last spring semester, I excitedly called my mom to tell her all about a trip to London for any student in the Bellisario College of Communications. We set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the expenses and made a list of every Beatles stop I could go to in my free time.

But the excitement quickly faded as I would have to wait an entire year to board the plane. The stress of classes overtook any kind of wide-eyed joy I had about a 15-year-old dream. Eventually, the idea of planning a trip and figuring out the costs became overwhelming.

I don’t think any of this would have felt like it was happening until I got off of the plane in London. For now, it’s as if my friend just canceled Saturday night plans to the movies — but I lost a third of my savings.

Whether or not students get refunded is my greatest concern in this situation. I paid for a mere week abroad, though I was still scraping by. So what happens to the students who paid for an entire month or more? They’ll never get back the hours spent budgeting and deciding whether to spend a night out with friends because they had a payment coming up.

And what happens to the time that hasn’t been lost yet, but surely can’t be made up? After planning for the biggest trip of their lives so far, many students probably don’t have the opportunity to pick up a summer internship. In less than two months, students will be left with minimal options to get experience in their respective fields.

I feel lucky, because I know there are students who waited weeks after submitting an application to get into their study abroad program. Now, their anxiety is worth nothing.

Penn State has moved all courses online until at least April 3, waiting to see whether the coronavirus spread will lessen or increase. While canceling summer trips early allows students more time to make plans for summer jobs, it may be a little over precautious.

What happens if things improve and the trips are already gone?

I think it would have been more helpful if Penn State released a statement asking all students with university-affiliated summer trips to be aware of the issue as things continue to unfold. The university should have let students know their trips were at stake without completely canceling them.

Ultimately, this would give them an ample amount of time to plan ahead without losing their previous engagements.

But in the words of my mom, “That sucks, but I’m not surprised.”

This was bound to happen, especially after watching as Penn State canceled every spring break trip abroad. I know the university is looking for all students to stay safe during the summer break.

It was a smart decision to make, though it may have been released too soon.

It’s for the best that students stay home and avoid anything that could compromise their health. Sure, I just finished my payments (literally), but there will be more chances to travel the world.

I’m only 19, and I have the rest of my life to go to London.

I hope other students will get the chance to relive a summer lost.