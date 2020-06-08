The Penn State Black Caucus, Penn State Chapter of the NAACP and University Park Undergraduate Association are calling on the university to alter its code of conduct to hold accountable "those who use hate speech," according to a joint statement released Monday from the organizations.

The statement, addressed to Penn State President Eric Barron and the senior director of the Office of Student Conduct, discussed Penn State's response to recent incidents involving alleged students allegedly using racial slurs and/or symbols.

"The use of racist and dangerous behavior fosters an unsafe environment for marginalized communities at Penn State, and it should not be simply condemned," the statement reads. "If these hostile actions are not found to violate that Student Code of Conduct, then the Student Code of Conduct has failed us, the student body."

The organizations call for a review and amendment to the code of conduct, asking those to use the hashtag #ChangeTheCode on social media to let the university know of their concerns. Additionally, they included contact information for the Office of Student Conduct and Barron's office.

Penn State responded to the statement, which was tweeted from the Black Caucus's Twitter account at 12:14 p.m. Monday, at 5:19 p.m. the same day.

"The Office of Student Affairs is working with student leaders to organize an appropriate review as expeditiously as possible," the university's tweet reads.

