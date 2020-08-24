Penn State students are back on campus and their excitement is contagious — literally.

Unmasked gatherings, parties without social distancing and a lack of accountability has led many students to believe the university will shift back to remote learning.

Student Alaa Abdou said, “it’s just a matter of time,” before Penn State pulls the plug on in-person instruction — likely two to three weeks

“It just seems inevitable,” Abdou (junior-biomedical engineering) said. “I know [Penn State President Eric Barron] has been working on a foolproof plan, but we have one of the largest student populations for a university, and there’s only so much they can control.”

Abdou said she believes there is more the administration could do to prevent an outbreak. She compared Penn State’s plan to that of other universities, which included climate-controlled dining halls, food trucks, coronavirus kits and apps that require students to scan in with their negative coronavirus test in order to enter certain buildings.

She said her belief the administration will make the call to go remote is due largely to what she witnessed in State College this past week.

“I live downtown so I’m seeing a combination of people wearing masks and people not,” Abdou said. “There seemed to be daylongs and parties this weekend from walking around and seeing crowded porches and houses.”

Abdou also mentioned the “twerk circle” — referencing the large, unmasked gathering of freshmen dancing outside East Halls during move-in weekend.

Videos of the gathering surfaced on social media and circulated rapidly within the Penn State community, with some blaming a future closure of the campus on the class of 2024.

Although Abdou said she thought freshmen would be smarter about their actions since they missed out on a large part of their high school experience, she also said these videos didn’t come as a shock.

“I’m not surprised about the partying and gatherings,” Abdou said. “College students haven’t seen each other for about six months at this point, and they have the mindset that if they get the coronavirus, they will be fine due to their age and health condition.”

Ronit Patel is a freshman who is local to State College and decided to opt out of on-campus living due to the pandemic. After seeing the actions of some freshmen, he said he was appalled.

“It’s been less than a week since they’ve moved in, and they’re already acting so immaturely,” Patel (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “It’s college — it’s time to grow up a bit and understand that what you do — especially in the middle of a pandemic — can impact so many people around you.”

He said he believes this mindset of partying despite the pandemic is what will force Penn State to alter its current plan and go remote.

For this same reason, Avinash Bakshi doesn’t see the university making it to September. His prediction is that Penn State will make the call shortly after Aug. 31, when tuition is due.

“The university cannot regulate off-campus parties, and I don’t trust Penn State students not to party,” Bakshi (senior-biochemistry) said. “COVID spreads like wildfire, so even if it's just a small minority of students partying, everyone is at risk.”

Bakshi said he was disappointed with more than just the students who were partying this past week – he was also disappointed by the inaction of the administration.

He said he was frustrated that the university didn’t break up the freshmen gathering sooner, considering it was an “on-campus outdoor party.”

“It means as usual they are all talk and no action,” Bakshi said. “A statement of ‘we are looking into the situation’ or ‘action will be taken’ is too weak, in my opinion.”

Instead, he said he’d like the university to come out and say any student caught partying in large groups without social distancing or wearing masks will be suspended.

Hunter Donahoe agrees with this sentiment, saying he feels the university should “send all the rule breakers home” so the people who are abiding by the rules can enjoy their semester.

“I think the university will make the decision to go remote because of the widespread blatant disregard of the ‘Mask Up or Pack Up’ initiative,” Donahoe (sophomore-meteorology) said. “There’s parties on and off campus, large gatherings everywhere you look… it’s not looking promising.”

Donahoe said he sees this call coming in about a week or so if everyone keeps breaking the rules without facing any accountability.

“Be smarter,” Donahoe said. “The people partying need to realize you are jeopardizing everyone else’s time here at Penn State, including your own.”