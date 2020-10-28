Penn State will host a virtual open forum covering the election, voting logistics and safety and security from 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

The virtual forum will allow students, faculty and staff to ask questions and receive information about topics related to voting and the upcoming election.

The event will be hosted on Zoom, but registration is not required.

Students are encouraged to submit questions ahead of time, according to a statement from the university.

The specific topics that will be covered include: what to do if mail-in/absentee ballots do not arrive on time; plans to support voting by students in quarantine/isolation; the university’s plans regarding voter safety and response; voter intimidation laws and resources; and information for international students and mental health resources.

The event will be hosted by Nick Jones, executive vice president and provost, and Damon Sims, vice president for student affairs.

Nearly a dozen student and administrative leaders will be joining Jones and Sims during the forum.

“Voting in local, state and national elections is one of the most important duties of an engaged citizen,” Jones said in a statement. “Our goal is to provide a forum for our community to ask questions and to hear updates to help students, faculty and staff feel prepared and empowered while voting and after Election Day.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State Athletics reports 13 additional positive coronavirus tests Penn State athletics has reported an additional 13 positive coronavirus test results after i…