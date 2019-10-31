Halloween has always been one of the more exciting parts of fall — and many people’s childhoods.

However, sooner or later, most teenagers and young adults abandon the tradition in favor of partying or sitting at home, passing out candy.

Peyton Bothur said he believes that after elementary school, teens should halt their trick-or-treating.

“I would consider about 13 to be too old to trick-or-treat because you’re a teenager and probably in middle school, and that’s about the age people stopped where I’m from,” Bothur (freshman-global studies and international relations) said.

Bothur said she hasn’t gone out since even earlier — at 11 years old — citing a lack of interest, her parents’ wish to stay home rather than go out and her parent’s willingness to just buy candy for her and her brother instead.

“Both my brother and I just lost interest at that age, and my parents said they would just buy us candy instead of having to go out,” Bothur said.

Bothur still has fun on Halloween night — just in a different setting. Although she doesn’t actively trick-or-treat anymore, she said that doesn’t mean she can’t have fun with friends.

“I don’t miss [trick-or-treating] because I’d rather spend time with my friends having fun, rather than walking around in the dark and cold,” Bothur said.

Kayla McCreary said once a kid is able to drive themselves, it probably signals their trick-or-treating time is nearing its end.

“I would consider 15 too old to trick-or-treat, or around the time you start learning how to drive, because that’s when most kids start to do their own thing and need their parents a lot less,” McCreary (freshman-global and international studies) said.

Although she hasn’t trick-or-treated since she was 13, McCreary valued her time and the experiences made from it.

“I miss going out and trick-or-treating because it’s one of those really good childhood memories that you can’t experience the same way you did when you were a kid,” McCreary said.

McCreary recognized that people’s attitudes change the older they get, and different ways to have fun on Halloween night will appear as kids get into high school and beyond.

“Trick-or-treating is definitely more fun than partying as a kid, and partying is more fun at this age than trick-or-treating,” McCreary said. “The social atmosphere just changes as you get into high school and what is‘fun’changes.”

Calista Calabro said she believes trick-or-treating into the end of high school is perfectly fine.

“I think it’s acceptable to trick-or-treat while still in high school, but after you graduate it’s time to call it quits, so like 17, 18,” Calabro (freshman-criminology) said.

Not trick-or-treating since she was 14, Calabro said she misses her experiences, but said the cold fall nights lower the drive for it.

“You can only walk around in the dark, cold night so many times before you decide the candy isn't worth it,” Calabro said.

Calabro enjoys the “older version” of Halloween now. She said getting candy from her family and not having the hassle of trying to get the “perfect” costume drove her to halt trick-or-treating back then.

“I think we decided as a whole to stop trick-or-treating and just buy candy ourselves and watch movies,” Calabro said.