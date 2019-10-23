Editor's Note: This is the first story in a series that will explore what happens at various locations on Penn State's campus at 3 a.m.

If the HUB-Robeson Center functions as the heart of Penn State, then the Pattee and Paterno Library is its brain.

With a catalog approaching nearly five million items housed across 36 separate libraries in 24 different locations, the Penn State Library system, headquartered in University Park, has served as the academic foundation for generations of students’ academic careers.

When a student visits during the day, this could not be more apparent.

From the continuous stream of visitors pouring through the doors, to the bustling computer labs and multitude of classes taking place every day of the week, the Pattee and Paterno Library is alive with the sound of schoolwork.

But at night, it’s a ghost town.

Where just a few hours earlier crowds of students had filled every desk in the stacks and computer labs, now the few remaining figures burrow into isolated corners and nooks, fervently working by the light of laptop screens into the early hours of the morning.

The last holdouts of the days earlier mob are a committed bunch, inspired by a potent mix of insomnia and pre-exam anxiety — they take advantage of the peace and quiet to get their work done.

“It’s so quiet at night, it’s so peaceful, no one’s talking, [so] you can easily focus” Ashish Kumbhardare said.

During the day, even the computer labs are blanketed by the low din of keyboard clicks and student chatter. Past 11 p.m., however, even the most trafficked common rooms run down to silence.

“[At night, the library is] super empty, I can always use the computers, [but] during the day they’re all full” Kumbhardare (senior–information sciences and technology) said.

Students — especially upperclassmen — often have to juggle classwork, internships, social obligations and jobs, which leaves their daytime hours fully booked.

This forces them to get their work done at night, and the library’s 24 hours a day operation rises to the occasion.

The library’s facilities are among the best on campus for late night work, making it the premier destination for night-owl-students.

“I’ve tried working in the HUB, I don’t like it, there’s not as much space specifically dedicated to studying [as the library],” Tiffany Godley said.

Where the HUB has a diverse selection of dining options and social spaces, the busy atmosphere can be distracting for some students.

“During the day [the HUB is] so crowded, I don’t even come during the day, I only come [to the library] at night,” Godley (sophomore-English) said.

Godley, like many of her Penn State peers, benefits from the library’s late-night hours and relaxed environment.

Her “most productive hours” are between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., so as a result she spends “a lot of nights in these seats.”

From the solemn quiet of the stacks, to the lively Knowledge Commons lounge, the library offers a wide variety of seating options, group study spaces and academic resources that ensure students can always find their ideal work environment.

“When I’m in the library I can focus more on my studies, it has proper desks and I can see people studying — that stimulates me to study harder,” Jun Song said.

Song (junior-criminology) is hoping to attend graduate school for criminology, and his heavy class load doesn’t allow him to get much work done during the day.

Song said he tries to study every day and frequents the library because it can accommodate his busy schedule — although he wishes the 2nd floor was open 24 hours.

While the upper floors close at 2 a.m., the ground floor remains open and staffed for those still studying, which is just what some students need.

“It’s nice and quiet, good tables, good facilities, good computers and couches if you fall asleep” Shreyas Bhandare said.

Bhandare (senior-engineering) is among the library’s late-night regulars, and prefers the library to any other place on campus to get his work done.

“I come here usually for doing homework,” Bhandare said. “I do everything in the library.”

