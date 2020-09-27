Penn State officials will host a virtual town hall next Sunday, Oct. 2 to answer questions from students and parents about Penn State’s return to campus and the school's overall outlook on the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. and will feature Executive Vice President and Provost Nick Jones and Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims.

Interim Dean of the College of Medicine Dr. Kevin Black and Director of the Penn State COVID-19 Operations Control Center Kelly Wogast will also be in attendance.

The event will be streamed live here. A recording of the event will be saved for anyone to watch if not able to be in attendence.

Community members can anonymously submit questions they'd like addressed during the town hall here.

