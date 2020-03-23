The moment that many college students relish and wait for — turning 21 — is being affected by the spread of the coronavirus.

In the United States, one can take their first legal sip of alcohol, bet on sports legally in some states and, now, purchase tobacco products, once they turn 21.

In a college environment, turning 21 is a big deal for many as one gets to celebrate with friends at the bars. However, like a slew of other traditions, the COVID-19 pandemic has gotten in the way, with students stuck at home and Pennsylvania bars closed.

Student Kevin Victor is turning 21 in just over a week. He and his friends had anticipated the day for a while, but the plans are clearly not happening now after Penn State moved classes online for the remainder of the semester and Gov. Tom Wolf shut down all non-life-sustaining businesses.

“They were going to… have a big party and it’s been hyped up for a year now,” Victor (junior-computer science) said. “It’s kind of upsetting realizing we couldn’t do that.”

The situation also scattered his college friends around the country, with some of them in California and Texas.

“I’m just going to make the most of it and spend time here,” Victor, who resides in Reading, Pennsylvania, said. “I’m not too crazy upset about the whole bar thing because I know all my close friends from high school and we’ll be here. As long as we’re under 10 people, I guess we can still have fun.

“I’m going to really look forward to the next step, actually going to be an adult,” Victor added. “The alcohol is cool and all… but I think I’ll see life in a different perspective and my parents will view me differently.”

To him, being legal is a stepping stone to what’s ahead — graduation and getting a job.

In Victor’s opinion, despite not getting to celebrate and have fun like he previously planned, the decision to shut down non-life-sustaining businesses is still a sensible one.

“In the long run, it’s the right move to make because if we shut this thing down quicker and shut all the restaurants down and stop people from socializing — hopefully it’s just a few weeks of pain,” Victor said. “Hopefully we can get back to our normal lives quicker, instead of just dragging it out and having people go out. It’s a necessary sacrifice.”

Katie Park also shares this opinion, calling the closure “unfortunate but necessary.” Her experience turning 21 is different from Victor’s.

Park (junior-broadcast journalism) turned 21 on March 17 and she already celebrated it in an unexpected location — her home in the U.S.

She originally planned to celebrate during her study abroad program in Barcelona, Spain, where she was going to be for the entirety of the spring semester. It fulfilled her “lifelong dream” to be in Spain as she immersed herself in another culture while also taking the opportunity to travel across Europe.

However, Penn State cut the program short as the pandemic struck Europe, and students like Park were advised to return to the United States.

Though this was disappointing, she still saw it as somewhat of an extraordinary story to tell.

“I turned 21 in quarantine, which wasn’t what I pictured my birthday looking like,” Park said. “But, hey, it is the story of a lifetime to say I was one of the many who had their 21st birthday during a worldwide pandemic in quarantine.”